Elderly woman stranded at Istanbul Airport as her entry denied by Russia

ISTANBUL
Following the denial of entry by Russian authorities, a 70-year-old woman has been stranded at Istanbul Airport since Oct. 9, putting her in a prolonged and uncertain situation.

Born in 1954 in Ryazan, Russia, during the Soviet era, Lyubov Moiseevna Bikmukhametova's life has been profoundly shaped by the geopolitical changes that followed the collapse of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

Married to a Muslim Tatar officer in the Soviet Army, Bikmukhametova moved to various Russian cities over the years due to her husband’s military assignments. In the early 1990s, his final posting was in Palteva, a town that now borders Ukraine.

With the USSR’s dissolution, the family was forced to adopt Ukrainian citizenship. Refusing to swear allegiance to Ukraine, her husband resigned from the army and moved to Russia, later reuniting with Bikmukhametova and their children.

Despite living in Russia for years, Bikmukhametova never applied for Russian citizenship, relying solely on her Ukrainian passport. She did not return to Ukraine until 2021, when she began the process of acquiring property there.

In a letter to Russian authorities, Bikmukhametova explained her predicament. She left Russia via Istanbul to deliver documents for a house she had purchased in Ukraine. However, upon her attempt to return to Russia via Moscow, she was denied entry due to her Ukrainian citizenship and lack of a visa.

Deported to Türkiye, she has been living at Istanbul Airport’s departure area, relying on the assistance of the airport staff.

“I have been staying at Istanbul Airport for more than a month. The staff here took me to a hotel for three days. I went to the hotel to take a shower and rest. I don't go anywhere here, I always stay in the same place, so my feet swell. I sleep here at night. Airport employees help me,” Bikmukhametova said.

“I want to go back to my family in Ryazan. My husband is waiting for me there. If permitted to return, I will apply for Russian citizenship.”

Currently, Bikmukhametova remains stranded at Istanbul Airport, hoping for a resolution that will allow her to reunite with her husband.

Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US
