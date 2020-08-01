Eid al-Adha aid distributed to 4,000 families in Gaza
GAZA CITY- Anadolu Agency
A Turkish charity on Aug. 1 distributed meat to nearly 4,200 families in need in the Gaza Strip on the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival.
Nearly 25,000 people will receive the meat distributed by Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) for the holiday, also known as the feast of sacrifice.
A total of 37 cattle were slaughtered by the IHH in the Gaza Strip, media manager at IHH's Gaza Office, Muhammad es-Shurefa, told Anadolu Agency.
Most Muslim-majority countries around the world are observing the four-day holiday starting on Friday.
On Eid al-Adha, one of the two main yearly Muslim holidays, people who can afford to slaughter an animal do so and distribute most of the meat to the needy, neighbors and relatives.