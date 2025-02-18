Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

NICOSIA

The Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry has denounced the hydrocarbon trade agreement inked between Greek Cyprus and Egypt, asserting that any such accords, to which the Turkish Cypriot people are neither a party nor a consenting entity, are utterly devoid of legal standing and thus null and void.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides paid a visit to Egypt on Feb. 17 to ink two major energy agreement. The first agreement between Egypt, Greek Cyprus and a consortium made up of energy companies Total of France and Italy’s Eni, foresees piping natural gas from a deposit known as Cronos to Egyptian facilities where it will be liquefied and processed for export to markets including Europe.

The second agreement between Egypt, Greek Cyprus and a consortium composed of Chevron, NewMed Energy and Shell sets out the framework under which the Aphrodite deposit will be developed and monetized.

In a written statement on Feb. 18, Turkish Cyprus underscored that these agreements blatantly disregard the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot populace, who are coequal proprietors of the island’s natural resources.

The statement also called on Christodoulides to abandon actions that risk not only Cyprus but the entire region, potentially pushing it to the brink of conflict.

Furthermore, the statement stressed the need for the international community to be aware of the Greek Cypriot side’s uncompromising stance and to accept a foundation based on the undeniable reality of two sovereign states.

"Any agreements that the Turkish Cypriots have not agreed to or been involved in are without legal validity," Turkish Cyprus said.

During his visit, Christodoulides also held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on the two countries' next energy cooperation goals as well as regional developments.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.