Egypt eyes 30 million tourists by 2030

Dilara Özer – ISTANBUL

Egypt is looking to attract 30 million tourists annually by 2030, a goal that Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy emphasized at the 28th Eastern Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition (EMITT) in Istanbul.

The minister highlighted Egypt’s growing partnership with Türkiye, the launch of new tourism campaigns and a commitment to sustainable development, all aimed at solidifying Egypt’s position as a global tourism leader.

A major milestone for Egypt’s tourism sector is the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), described as “the world’s largest archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilization.”

The museum, which had a soft opening in October 2024, welcomed over 300,000 visitors in its first few months. Though some sections are still being developed, visitors can now explore the Grand Hall, monumental staircase, gardens and select galleries, including the much-anticipated Tutankhamun collection.

“With the most advanced display technologies, the GEM promises its visitors a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he added, highlighting interactive exhibits, mixed reality experiences and real-time conservation work that set GEM apart as a global cultural landmark.

‘Unmatched diversity’

Egypt’s ambitious new tourism campaign further seeks to highlight the country’s unparalleled range of experiences.

Visitors can explore more than 70 museums and numerous archaeological sites, including the Pyramids of Giza, the Valley of Kings and the ancient city of Alexandria.

Fathy pointed out that the country’s tourism potential goes far beyond these well-known destinations. The campaign spotlights alternative routes, giving travelers a chance to venture beyond the usual tourist trail.

This includes religious tourism. Egypt is enhancing the Holy Family Route, a 3,500-kilometer pilgrimage trail with 25 certified sites.

“We are working on the first five sites, adding hotel capacity and including them in long cruise trips so tourists can visit and return to their boats,” Fathy explained.

Eco and adventure tourism is also on the agenda with investments increasing in the White Desert, Siwa Oasis and Red Sea diving hotspots.

Furthermore, Egypt’s Mediterranean coastline is emerging as one of the fastest-growing destinations.

“The demand last year was almost triple in terms of number of flights, tourists and facilities,” Fathy stated, noting that the area is served by three major airports.

Despite positive growth, Egypt’s tourism sector faces challenges, including regional instability, a shortage of hotel rooms and global economic fluctuations. Fathy acknowledged these concerns but expressed confidence in Egypt’s ability to adapt and grow.

Egypt and Türkiye boost tourism ties

Türkiye has become a key market for Egyptian tourism, with the number of Turkish tourists increasing by 70 percent in 2024.

“This year, we have enjoyed an increase in the number of tourists coming from Türkiye. The number is not high enough, but I’m confident that the numbers will double during the coming years,” Fathy said.

Direct flights from Istanbul and other major Turkish cities to Cairo, Sharm El-Sheikh and Luxor have made travel between the two countries more accessible. Egypt expects another 30 percent increase in Turkish visitors in 2025.

Fathy emphasized that Egypt and Türkiye have significant potential for cooperation.

A newly signed memorandum of understanding serves as the foundation for joint marketing efforts, increased tourism exchange and collaboration in archaeology and heritage restoration.

To further promote exchange, Egypt and Türkiye will launch trade missions, allowing Turkish tour operators to market their services in Egypt and vice versa.

He also thanked the Turkish government for returning Egyptian artifacts confiscated from smugglers.