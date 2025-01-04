Education meets heritage in iconic centuries-old schools

ISTANBUL

Thousands of students continue their education in 40 historic edifices in Istanbul that have stood the test of time.

Some over a century old, the schools, repurposed from palaces, mansions, military barracks and religious institutions, continue to shape young minds while preserving their grandeur.

Istanbul’s 3,963 state schools include these iconic structures, located primarily in historic districts like Fatih, Beyoğlu and Üsküdar. Among them, Galatasaray High School, one of Türkiye’s most prestigious institutions, stands out.

The site, boasting a timeless facade, has been an educational hub since 1481, transitioning from the Galata Sarayı Enderun School to Galatasaray Mekteb-i Sultanisi and eventually the modern Galatasaray High School in 1908.

Another notable institution, Kabataş High School for Boys, began its journey in 1908 in the Esma Sultan Mansion to replace what was previously the Aşiret Mektebi, where children of tribal lords received education, before moving to its current building in 1928. It sits on the Bosphorus shore with its stately Ottoman-era architecture.

Before World War I, architect Giulio Mongeri began construction of the Maçka Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School building for the Italian Embassy and it was completed by architect Mahmut Bilen in the 1950s.

Istanbul Boys’ High School, founded in 1884 as Numune-i Terakki, holds the distinction of being one of the first private schools in Türkiye.

It later became a state school in 1923 and operates today in a magnificent historical building in Beyazıt, blending Ottoman and European architectural styles.

Çağaloğlu Anadolu High School, established in 1850 as the Ottoman Empire’s first civilian high school, has been a beacon of modern education for nearly two centuries.

Located in a former palace, the building’s intricate details and high ceilings reflect the elegance of its era.

In Beyoğlu, the Beyoğlu Anadolu High School, built in 1901, is another jewel of Istanbul’s architectural heritage. The school exemplifies the city’s unique fusion of Eastern and Western influences with its Pera-style design.

The Darüşşafaka School, established in 1973, has also left an indelible mark on Istanbul. Initially located in a building that served as a hospital during World War I, it later moved to Maslak but remains a symbol of the city’s philanthropic spirit.

Other notable mentions include Vefa High School, housed in a 19th-century mansion that served as a government office before becoming a school, and Çapa Fen High School, which boasts distinctive arched doorways and tiles reflective of the Tanzimat reform era.

Students traverse the same corridors once walked by sultans’ aides, Ottoman bureaucrats and renowned educators.

The buildings are meticulously preserved, ensuring their historical and architectural integrity. Many have undergone significant restorations, such as the Silivrikapı Kindergarten, formerly a dervish lodge, and the Yunus Emre Middle School, once a residence for employees of the Eastern Railways.