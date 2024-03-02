Edirne initiates solar-powered lighting for historic bridges

The historic Bayezid II and Yalnızgöz bridges in the northwestern province of Edirne are now illuminated by a newly installed solar energy system, paving the way for a broader initiative that will see 12 other historic bridges over Tunca and Meriç rivers in the city similarly adorned.

The Bayezid II and Yalnızgöz bridges, used for pedestrian and vehicle traffic, were installed with 59 wall-mounted steel-bodied photovoltaic solar energy panels and lighting fixtures. It was stated that the project implemented is expected to save up to 20 kilowatts of energy per hour.

Making a statement on the Yalnızgöz Bridge, which was built by Sultan Selim II in the 16th century, Edirne Governor Yunus Sezer noted that Edirne is a rich city in terms of historical and cultural structures. "We have three rivers, namely Arda, Tunca and Meriç rivers, and 12 historical bridges over our rivers."

Stating that all the historical bridges in the city will be lit using the same solar energy system, Sezer said: "Today, we are about to complete the illumination of Bayezid and Yalnızgöz bridges. Hopefully, we will realize the illumination of our other bridges after this."

The governor said that the General Directorate of Highways and the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry are currently carrying out the restoration of the bridges.

"Especially Uzunköprü is one of the most widely known bridges in Türkiye. There is no bridge of this scale in the world. Both restoration works and landscaping works are continuing rapidly there," Sezer said.

Sezer also stated that Edirne will be the pearl of Türkiye with its rivers, cultural structures, cultural assets and historical past.

If these works are completed in a few years, Edirne, an outstanding tourism destination, will be a city that will boost tourism in multifaceted ways, he concluded.

WTO talks end with no major win, throwing trade body into 'crisis'
