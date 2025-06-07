Edible flowers bringing elegance, flavor to luxury menus

ANTALYA
Edible flowers grown in greenhouses in the southern province of Antalya are emerging as a sought-after enhancement to the menus of luxury restaurants and five-star hotels throughout Türkiye.

Known for its strong agricultural sector, the city now stands out not only with tropical fruit production but also with the cultivation of 40 different types of edible flowers. These include varieties such as nasturtium, violet, pansy, marigold, snapdragon, king’s crown, zucchini flower and a unique variety known as “electric flower.”

Used in salads, main courses, and desserts, these flowers add both flavor and visual appeal to dishes. Their popularity is rising among chefs eager to enhance plate presentation and introduce new flavors.

Elif Erüst, the fifth-generation representative of a greenhouse firm, said their edible flower journey began in 2011 with only a few types. They now produce 40 varieties year-round.

Erüst noted that demand increases every year and chefs are especially interested in unique flavors — for example, plum flowers offer a sour note, while violets add vibrant color.

As the flowers are delicate and have a short shelf life, the company is working on methods to extend their freshness. Through drying techniques, the shelf life of certain flowers, such as violets, has increased from six to 30 days. These are especially used for cake decoration at weddings.

Halit Gökmenoğlu, executive chef at a hotel, said edible flowers and microgreens are now frequently used in gourmet cooking. “Guests often ask if they are edible. When we say yes, they’re surprised and pleased,” he said.

Ukraine says POW exchange with Russia to take place 'next week'
