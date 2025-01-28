Economic reforms in Türkiye expected to have 'positive effect'

Economic reforms in Türkiye expected to have 'positive effect'

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Economic reforms in Türkiye expected to have positive effect

 Economic reforms in Türkiye are expected to have “a positive effect” as the “overall situation in Türkiye is, besides inflation, quite good,” Martin Wambach, managing partner at German consultancy firm Rodl & Partner, told Anadolu Agency.

Wambach believed that having a full customs union with the EU would "help a lot" for Türkiye because steel, coal, and some agricultural products are not currently included.

“I know that negotiations are going on, and what I see on the other hand, with economic reforms, I think that will have a positive effect,” he added.

He said Rodl & Partner was established in Germany 40 years ago and provides financial services to European and non-European businesses, with 110 offices in 50 countries.

“We came to Türkiye in 1999 and started our first office here, (…) and then we saw and learned a lot about the Turkish market, how interesting, how fascinating, and how dynamic it was, and then we started to grow our Turkish business activities over here, and that was a very good idea, to invest in Türkiye,” he said.

“I think there are several reasons why German or European businesses or companies should come to Türkiye; first, it’s a huge, growing market with a growing population; second, Türkiye is a very valid production site, with lots of possibilities—you have good investment opportunities and tax-free zones; and third is that Türkiye is a good bridge between Europe and farther eastern states,” he added.

He mentioned that Istanbul is a significant business center for travel and that Turkish Airlines, the country's flag carrier, has destinations all over the world.

Wambach asserted that Türkiye’s IT and e-commerce industries are growing rapidly, with a young workforce.

He emphasized that Germany's economic and political turmoil can be overcome, and business is "very vital" in doing so.

“Even if we have a crisis, we have lots of industries that are growing, especially in the IT sector or with artificial intelligence (AI), so we see that there’s a huge demand for talent—young, good talent—and Türkiye can deliver talent, so companies should take the advantage and come to Türkiye to check out what’s going on,” he said.

Wambach emphasized that Germany and Europe are the largest investors in Türkiye, and Rodl & Partner provides services to around 1,000 European firms that have invested in Türkiye, and that the “good relationships” between Türkiye and Germany, and Türkiye and Europe, should be capitalized on.

He suggested that more mergers and acquisitions between Turkish and European firms are required as Europe’s interest in Türkiye ramps up and Turkish businesses worldwide expand rapidly.

program,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
LATEST NEWS

  1. Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

    Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

  2. Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

    Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

  3. Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

    Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

  4. Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

    Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

  5. Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

    Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall
Recommended
Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye
Inflation expectations continue to improve, shows a survey

Inflation expectations continue to improve, shows a survey
Turkish, Iranian ministers hold economic commission meeting

Turkish, Iranian ministers hold economic commission meeting
Global electric vehicle sales projected to surge in 2025

Global electric vehicle sales projected to surge in 2025
Fresh call for new shopping boycott in Croatia over prices

Fresh call for new shopping boycott in Croatia over prices
Saudi Arabia opens Mecca, Medina to foreign investors

Saudi Arabia opens Mecca, Medina to foreign investors
Baykar, Piaggio sign deal for transfer of business complexes

Baykar, Piaggio sign deal for transfer of business complexes
WORLD Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

The first Russian official delegation to visit Syria since the toppling of Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Damascus, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to launch its operations in Türkiye after the ADB board of governors in December voted to change the country’s status from a "non-regional member" to a "regional member."
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿