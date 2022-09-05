Economic model helps limit exchange rate volatility: Nebati

Economic model helps limit exchange rate volatility: Nebati

ANKARA
Economic model helps limit exchange rate volatility: Nebati

Türkiye’s economic model helps limit the effects of the volatility in exchange rate, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.

The Türkiye Economic Model supports exports by adopting the value-added production approach, he added.

“With this mode, the impacts of exchange rate volatility, which is occasionally experienced, is limited,” Nebati wrote on Twitter.

The minister noted that Türkiye’s growth performance in the second quarter was stronger than other nations.

The Turkish economy is in a transition period, which is evolving into an economy that produces and exports more, according to Nebati.

All the sectors in the economy are experiencing this transformation and boosting their revenues, the minister said.

“We target to reach a current account balance by increasing export and tourism revenues. As we move forward on this path, our credibility will increase.”

Türkiye decouples from advanced economies which are struggling with economic stagnation and inflation and the economic outlook will improve further, he said.

Borsa Istanbul is a safe investment venue both for domestic and international investors, Nebati said in a separate statement, noting that the benchmark stock index closed at an all-time-high of 3,223 points on Sept. 2, up 2.55 percent.

Strong economic activity and profitability of companies make Borsa Istanbul attractive to investors, the minister stressed, noting that the number of investors in the stock exchange reached 2.5 million and the value of the shares traded on Borsa Istanbul stood at more than 3 trillion Turkish Liras.

“Our stock exchange decoupled positively from other developing countries’ stock exchanges. We expect this strong performance to continue in the period ahead,” Nebati said.

WORLD Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia

Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Centuries-old fabric found in Çatalhöyük

    Centuries-old fabric found in Çatalhöyük

  2. Turkey working on new project to establish real estate stock exchange: Deputy PM

    Turkey working on new project to establish real estate stock exchange: Deputy PM

  3. Turkey will act if banks do not curb deposit rates: AKP deputy chair

    Turkey will act if banks do not curb deposit rates: AKP deputy chair

  4. Is only President Erdoğan immune to ‘metal fatigue’?

    Is only President Erdoğan immune to ‘metal fatigue’?

  5. Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

    Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa
Recommended
A cap on Russian oil prices G7 eyes untried, risky plan

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan
China tariffs to remain in place pending review: US

China tariffs to remain in place pending review: US
Landlords, tenants end up in courts over rent hikes

Landlords, tenants end up in courts over rent hikes
Türkiye’s foreign trade in local currency rising

Türkiye’s foreign trade in local currency rising
Germany agrees 65bn-euro inflation relief package

Germany agrees 65bn-euro inflation relief package
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni

EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
WORLD Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia

Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia

A private jet carrying four people that was due to land in Germany but which continued to fly across Europe as air traffic controllers tried unsuccessfully to make contact crashed Sunday off Latvia, authorities said.

ECONOMY Landlords, tenants end up in courts over rent hikes

Landlords, tenants end up in courts over rent hikes

More and more landlords and tenants engage in legal battles to settle disputes over rent hikes, keeping the country’s courts busy.

SPORTS Puma releases national kit for Turkish Cyprus

Puma releases national kit for Turkish Cyprus

Turkish Cyprus national football team will have its own jersey for the first time since its establishment in 1955, thanks to a new sponsorship deal with sportswear giant Puma.