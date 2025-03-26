Economic inequality among families rising in Sweden

STOCKHOLM
One in three single parents in Sweden is unable to provide enough food for their family, with rising economic inequality hitting children hardest, a survey published on Wednesday showed.

"We see that single moms and dads with children who don't have major incomes have a really, really poor situation in Sweden right now," Ase Henell, secretary general of the aid association Majblomman, which fights child poverty, told AFP.

"They have to choose between food and clothes, and the kids can't go to football training or go to music lessons. They lack a social context," she said.

Sweden has seen several years of high inflation, especially food prices, with many households also burdened with hefty mortgage payments after years of high interest rates.

A survey conducted by Verian found that 29 percent of single-parent households had "difficulty" feeding their families enough, an increase of nine percentage points from 2024.

The study questioned 1,112 single parents who earned less than 30,000 kronor ($3,000) a month, as well as couples with children who together earned less than 43,000 kronor a month.

"The situation is worsening for people who live on the margins," said Ulrika Modeer, secretary general of the Swedish Red Cross.

Children are most affected by the economic inequalities and are burdened too quickly with the consequences, the organisations said.

Children know exactly when their parents' salaries and social benefits are paid, for example, and avoid mentioning activities or excursions that cost money.

In addition, many 16- or 17-year-olds who have just landed their first summer jobs are unable to pay for public transport to get to their workplace.

