ECHR rulings on Türkiye unjust, political: Erdoğan

ECHR rulings on Türkiye unjust, political: Erdoğan

ANKARA
ECHR rulings on Türkiye unjust, political: Erdoğan

The rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Türkiye are not fair and politically motivated, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, underlining that his government will continue to take measures to improve the quality of judicial services for the Turkish people.

“On the ECHR… The rulings of the ECHR are not just, they are political. When it comes to Türkiye, they issue political rulings but when it is about France or Germany, they rule totally opposite,” Erdoğan said in his address at a ceremony for the beginning of the judicial year at the Supreme Court of Appeals on Sept. 1.

Türkiye has long been criticizing the Strasbourg-based court over its rulings on civil society activist Osman Kavala and former co-leader of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtaş who are behind bars over terror-related charges. The ECHR demanded the release of Kavala on the grounds that the case against him was lacking evidence and that his rights were violated. The Council of Europe has launched the infringement procedure against Türkiye after it rejected the release of Kavala.

“Complaining about the shortcomings of the functioning of justice and brewing hostile sentiments against the judicial system are two different things. The former can be understood and can trigger steps for the improvement of the system, but the latter is unacceptable and even a treason,” he said.

The real motive of those who are imposing these rulings on Türkiye is not to better the state of the rule of law in Türkiye but use all these arguments in a bid to weaken the country, Erdoğan suggested.

“Türkiye has now moved to a higher league. Thanks to our efforts over the past 20 years, we are now ready for this new league with our well-established infrastructure. At a moment when the world and our region are boiling with conflicts, we are ready for the construction of great and strong Türkiye,” President Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan stressed Türkiye’s presence in the world has become much more visible thanks to its diplomatic and military achievements and underlined that the country’s influence is rising across the world.

The government is ready to take measures to improve the quality of the judicial services and one of the first things to be done will be strengthening the defense right of the citizens at court by legislating a bill on the lawyers, Erdoğan noted.

He also called on the Justice Ministry and all other judicial institutions to start works for preparing the 2053 vision for the Turkish justice system.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Health minister tests positive for COVID-19
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ferry services between İzmir, Thessaloniki to start in September

    Ferry services between İzmir, Thessaloniki to start in September

  2. Erdoğan slams EU, NATO over lack of support

    Erdoğan slams EU, NATO over lack of support

  3. Multiple breeding grounds for sexual, gender based violence: Op-ed

    Multiple breeding grounds for sexual, gender based violence: Op-ed

  4. Turkish army bids farewell to Camp Doğan in Afghanistan after 13 years

    Turkish army bids farewell to Camp Doğan in Afghanistan after 13 years

  5. Istanbul houses exhibition opens in Tel Aviv

    Istanbul houses exhibition opens in Tel Aviv
Recommended
Health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Health minister tests positive for COVID-19
MHP to work extraordinarily for Erdoğan’s reelection

MHP to work extraordinarily for Erdoğan’s reelection
Ankara dispatches two ministers to Pakistan for aid after flood disaster

Ankara dispatches two ministers to Pakistan for aid after flood disaster
Rain pounds western provinces, hits Bursa most

Rain pounds western provinces, hits Bursa most
Multiple breeding grounds for sexual, gender based violence: Op-ed

Multiple breeding grounds for sexual, gender based violence: Op-ed
Erdoğan slams EU, NATO over lack of support

Erdoğan slams EU, NATO over lack of support
WORLD EU to tighten travel rules for Russians, but no visa ban

EU to tighten travel rules for Russians, but no visa ban

European Union countries agreed Wednesday to make it harder for Russian citizens to enter the 27-nation bloc, but they failed to find a consensus on imposing an outright tourist ban in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

ECONOMY French inflation eases from decades high

French inflation eases from decades high

French annual inflation eased in August from a three-decade high, the first slowdown in over a year, official data showed yesterday.
SPORTS Turkish club’s doner sale turns into political crisis in Denmark

Turkish club’s doner sale turns into political crisis in Denmark

Danish People’s Party (DPP), a nationalist-conservative party in Denmark, has lashed out at Turkish club Vatanspor for selling doner kebab at a stadium in Aarhus, the country’s second biggest city, the daily Milliyet has reported.