Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province

Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province

ÇANAKKALE
Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Marmara province of Çanakkale, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has announced.

The quake struck 12.2 kilometers (7.5 miles) below the surface in Çanakkale’s Biga district on Dec. 13 at around 6:20 a.m., AFAD said.

There was no loss of life or property, the governor’s office said in a written statement.

Türkiye is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.

In 1999, a 7.4 magnitude tremor hit the industrial province of Kocaeli, leaving nearly 18,000 people dead and around 45,000 others injured.

Nearly 16 million people were affected, with around 200,000 people becoming homeless.

The same year, another earthquake rattled the Black Sea province of Düzce on Nov. 12 at 6:57 p.m. local time with a magnitude of 7.2, causing damage and at least 845 fatalities.

The epicenter was approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the east of the Kocaeli earthquake that happened a few months earlier.

Last October, a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck İzmir, the country’s third-largest city, killing at least 115 people and injuring over 1,000 others.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province

Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ministry launches biogas project in 17 cities

    Ministry launches biogas project in 17 cities

  2. Protesting Iranian actors and director released on bail

    Protesting Iranian actors and director released on bail

  3. Gov’t will not accept child abuse, President Erdoğan says

    Gov’t will not accept child abuse, President Erdoğan says

  4. ECB mulls rate hike slowdown on ‘peak inflation’ hopes

    ECB mulls rate hike slowdown on ‘peak inflation’ hopes

  5. Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

    Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips
Recommended
Students draw pictures of drought in Lake Van

Students draw pictures of drought in Lake Van
First unmanned surveillance system installed in Adana

First unmanned surveillance system installed in Adana
Cat found injured becomes faculty’s mascot

Cat found injured becomes faculty’s mascot
Boy spends all summer break with his lamb

Boy spends all summer break with his lamb
‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum

‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum
Soğanlı Valley to be opened to tourism: Governor

Soğanlı Valley to be opened to tourism: Governor
WORLD Iran defies outcry with second protest execution

Iran defies outcry with second protest execution

Iran executed a second prisoner on Dec. 6 convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others.
ECONOMY Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Tulips and bitcoin have both been associated with financial bubbles in their time, but in a giant greenhouse near Amsterdam the Dutch are trying to make them work together.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.