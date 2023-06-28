Earthquake area ready for academic year start: Minister

ANKARA

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has announced the establishment of a conducive environment for the education process to commence smoothly in the earthquake-affected region from the beginning of September.

Tekin expressed his satisfaction with the preparations made by the ministry, ensuring a healthy start to the 2023-2024 academic year.

Since assuming his role as minister, he has made multiple visits to the earthquake zone to assess the region’s needs and undertake necessary measures to prepare for the opening of the upcoming academic year in September, Tekin said. Appreciative of the progress achieved thus far, he stated that the education-training process would begin on a positive note from the start of September.

Furthermore, Tekin highlighted the potential for further enhancements in the region. The ministry has devised a comprehensive plan to complete permanent investments, with a particular focus on increasing the number of classrooms.

Upon the completion of these planned investments, the education and training environments across all provinces in the earthquake-affected region are expected to witness a significant improvement of 10-15 percent in terms of human resources and physical capacity compared to the conditions prior to Feb. 6, the minister suggested.