Earthquake area ready for academic year start: Minister

Earthquake area ready for academic year start: Minister

ANKARA
Earthquake area ready for academic year start: Minister

 

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has announced the establishment of a conducive environment for the education process to commence smoothly in the earthquake-affected region from the beginning of September.

Tekin expressed his satisfaction with the preparations made by the ministry, ensuring a healthy start to the 2023-2024 academic year.

Since assuming his role as minister, he has made multiple visits to the earthquake zone to assess the region’s needs and undertake necessary measures to prepare for the opening of the upcoming academic year in September, Tekin said. Appreciative of the progress achieved thus far, he stated that the education-training process would begin on a positive note from the start of September.

Furthermore, Tekin highlighted the potential for further enhancements in the region. The ministry has devised a comprehensive plan to complete permanent investments, with a particular focus on increasing the number of classrooms.

Upon the completion of these planned investments, the education and training environments across all provinces in the earthquake-affected region are expected to witness a significant improvement of 10-15 percent in terms of human resources and physical capacity compared to the conditions prior to Feb. 6, the minister suggested.

TÜRKIYE Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

    Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

  2. Observation satellite captures inaugural image

    Observation satellite captures inaugural image

  3. Erdoğan expresses continued support for Palestine

    Erdoğan expresses continued support for Palestine

  4. Türkiye celebrating Eid al-Adha holiday

    Türkiye celebrating Eid al-Adha holiday

  5. UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

    UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence
Recommended
Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues
Observation satellite captures inaugural image

Observation satellite captures inaugural image
Erdoğan expresses continued support for Palestine

Erdoğan expresses continued support for Palestine
Türkiye celebrating Eid al-Adha holiday

Türkiye celebrating Eid al-Adha holiday
Documentary to tell story of 2003 plane crash in Türkiye

Documentary to tell story of 2003 plane crash in Türkiye
Scorching heat expected during Eid in coastal towns

Scorching heat expected during Eid in coastal towns
Prominent search and rescue NGO aims to raise awareness

Prominent search and rescue NGO aims to raise awareness
WORLD UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

The UN Security Council on Tuesday expressed sadness over the recent deaths of civilians in violence in the occupied West Bank and urged all parties to "refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions."

ECONOMY Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy have said they would cooperate more closely on the procurement of raw materials as Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on imports from countries such as China.
SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.