E-scooter driver hit by car died in Istanbul

  • July 14 2022 07:00:00

E-scooter driver hit by car died in Istanbul

ANKARA
E-scooter driver hit by car died in Istanbul

Dilara Gül, a 23-year-old woman dancer, who was hit by a car while using an electric scooter on her way home, lost her life on July 12.

Gül was seriously injured by being thrown onto the road and was taken to hospital but couldn’t be saved.

Hakan Akçelik, the driver of the vehicle, was detained.

“I was driving in the left lane. There was a crashing sound all of a sudden,” Akçelik allegedly said in his statement.

Akçelik was arrested on the charge of “causing death with negligence.”

İlknur Akkaya, a 40-year-old woman, who was driving an e-scooter on Oct. 25, was thrown onto a busy road when the door of a car she passed by suddenly opened.

The woman abruptly fell in front of a public bus that was moving on the side lane and died in the hospital she was taken to despite all medical interventions.

The bus driver was detained after the accident but was released later while the driver of the car that opened the car door unsafely was arrested.

With the increase in e-scooter travel on the streets of metropolitan cities and even on highways in recent years, a serious increase has been observed in the patients who apply to the emergency services of hospitals due to e-scooter accidents, according to the officials.

“Injuries occur mostly in the head or neck. There is no mirror to control left and right, no cage to protect the body,” said Semih Bağhaki, a doctor from Istanbul University’s Cerrahpaşa Medicine Faculty.

A regulation on the use of e-scooters, which has prohibited driving more than two e-scooters side by side in a lane of a road, making reckless movements, parking in a way that disrupts public order, being more than one person on the e-scooter at the same time and carrying non-personal items on the vehicle, entered into force on April 14, 2021.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE Tourists trample all over protected, prehistoric Peruvian hill carving

Tourists trample all over protected, prehistoric Peruvian hill carving
MOST POPULAR

  1. Trial of ODTÜ students accused of ‘insulting Erdoğan’ to continue despite withdrawal of complaint

    Trial of ODTÜ students accused of ‘insulting Erdoğan’ to continue despite withdrawal of complaint

  2. UK mulls contraceptives for grey squirrels

    UK mulls contraceptives for grey squirrels

  3. Chalmers wins Down Under, Woods third

    Chalmers wins Down Under, Woods third

  4. Lyle defies US posse to lead Aussie Open

    Lyle defies US posse to lead Aussie Open

  5. Beşiktaş thrashes Bandırma

    Beşiktaş thrashes Bandırma
Recommended
Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2022

Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2022
YPG/PKK recruited 250 children in 2021: UN

YPG/PKK recruited 250 children in 2021: UN
Population in resort towns boom during Eid holiday

Population in resort towns boom during Eid holiday
Prosecutor seeks record jail sentence in harassment case

Prosecutor seeks record jail sentence in harassment case
Grocery opened for disabled in rehabilitation center

Grocery opened for disabled in rehabilitation center
Forest fire breaks out in resort town of Datça

Forest fire breaks out in resort town of Datça
WORLD Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton admitted on television on July 12 that he has helped plan coups in other countries, while arguing that the January 6, 2021 riot in Washington fell short of such efforts.
ECONOMY Construction costs continue to increase

Construction costs continue to increase

The headline construction cost index increased by 3.97 percent on a monthly basis in May, easing from the 6.12 percent rise in the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Insitute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

The head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said he has never witnessed any evidence hinting that the football in the country is dirty, putting an end to a long-discussed debate.