Dutch painter’s Bergama carpet revived in its homeland

İZMİR

A registered Bergama carpet depicted in a 17th-century painting by Dutch artist Pieter de Hooch is being woven anew in its place of origin.

Led by Gülay Fitöz from the Netherlands, the project brings the carpet to life through the skilled hands of women in İzmir’s Bergama district.

Fitöz initiated the effort after being inspired by de Hooch’s inclusion of a Bergama carpet in his work. Following consultations with authorities, she launched the project titled “Immortal Muses of the Netherlands: The Anatolian Woman” with the support of the Dutch Embassy in Ankara, the Consulate General in Istanbul and the Menderes Public Education Center Directorate.

For the project, Fitöz selected de Hooch’s painting “A Woman Playing the Lute and a Couple Singing in an Interior.” She traveled to Bergama to ensure the carpet featured in the artwork would be weaved by local women in its homeland.

At a weaving and handicraft cooperative established by weaving artist Kadriye Yakar under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Fitöz joined the women to begin the work. The 5-square-meter carpet, dominated by shades of orange, blue, terracotta, andesite, powder pink and pistachio green, has been in progress since August and is expected to be completed and exhibited in November.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Fitöz said de Hooch gave great importance to the carpet in his work and that she wanted to share this with the world.

“Our precious Anatolian women, centuries ago, had their artistry immortalized in the priceless paintings of Dutch masters, yet they remained nameless in history. With this project, our aim is to bring their art back to light, to show our pride and honor in the Anatolian woman. This is a beautiful bridge between two cultures, and we want to preserve these ties,” she said.

Dutch diplomat Esther Van Dooren, serving at the Dutch Embassy in Ankara, recalled that last year marked the 100th anniversary of friendship between the two countries.

“In Bergama, we are supporting a project that symbolizes this friendship. You see a Dutch master’s old painting, where a famous Bergama carpet is depicted. Today, these women are remaking it. To me, this symbolizes the friendship between the Netherlands and Türkiye, and how deep it runs. It revives the relationship that has always existed between the two countries. I hope this carpet will soon be exhibited both in Türkiye and in the Netherlands,” she said.

Weaving artist Kadriye Yakar said the project was an honor for them.

“Bergama carpets come in more than 2,000 varieties. They once carried our carpets onto their canvases, and now we are bringing the painter’s carpet back to life. It was our fortune to do this, and we are proud of our team,” she added.