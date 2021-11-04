Dutch museum opens entire collection in 'world first'

  • November 04 2021 07:00:00

Dutch museum opens entire collection in 'world first'

ROTTERDAM-Agence France-Presse
Dutch museum opens entire collection in world first

Normally museums exhibit only a small proportion of their collections, but the Boijmans Van Beuningen gallery in Rotterdam will this week become the first in the world to show off the lot.

Housed in a huge mirrored, bowl-shaped depot attached to the museum in the Dutch port city, its collection of 151,000 artworks by artists including Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet will be accessible to visitors from Saturday.
Dutch King Willem-Alexander will formally open the depot on Friday.

"It is the only fully accessible depot, public depot that is open in the world," museum director Sjarel Ex told AFP as media toured the building on Nov. 2 ahead of the opening.

"What happens here is that you do not follow the script that was written by a curator... you see things by coincidence, and you feel that you are discovering things and that you connect things."

Normally, only some six to ten percent of collections at major museums around the world like the Boijmans Van Beuningen are on display, the rest kept in closed storage depots, said Ex.

That will now change for the Rotterdam institution - and visitors will even able to watch works being restored.

"If you do not show the works, and people stop talking about and thinking about an art work, it is very likely that it sinks into oblivion - out of sight out of heart," he said.

The project - whose cost of around 92 million euros has mainly been covered by private donations - features five different temperature zones for different types of artworks

The warehouse was originally created to solve a very Dutch problem - the likelihood of flooding in a low-lying country where a third of the land sits below sea level.

The old cellars below the museum were liable to let in water, making them unsuitable for storage.

"Every building is a moment in time, so this celebrates for sure the climate," said its architect, Winy Maas.

"Why? Because it’s the raison d’être of this building - the former archives were under water. It was flooding, so we have to bring it up."

Netherlands,

ARTS & LIFE Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors

Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

    ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

  2. Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

    Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

  3. Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

    Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

  4. Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

    Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

  5. HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener

    HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener
Recommended
Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors

Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors
Chris Botti performs at AKM

Chris Botti performs at AKM
Turkish singers on way to Eurovision on behalf of other countries

Turkish singers on way to Eurovision on behalf of other countries
‘Healing bowls’ shed light on Turkish medical folklore

‘Healing bowls’ shed light on Turkish medical folklore
Iraq’s Babylon arts festival back after almost 20 years

Iraq’s Babylon arts festival back after almost 20 years
Swan Lake at TİM Show Center

'Swan Lake' at TİM Show Center
WORLD Refugees live in appalling conditions on Lesbos: Journalist

Refugees live in appalling conditions on Lesbos: Journalist

A Greek journalist has revealed the sad plight of refugees who set foot on the island of Lesbos, from getting treated inhumanely to being beaten, mugged and pushed back to Turkish borders.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom’s subsrcipton base expands to 51.4 million

Türk Telekom’s subsrcipton base expands to 51.4 million

The number of Türk Telekom’s subscribers rose to 51.4 million, while the company revised up its revenue, profit and investment forecasts for 2021, according to the company’s third-quarter results announced on Nov. 3.

SPORTS National swimmer bags gold medal at European Championships

National swimmer bags gold medal at European Championships

Turkey’s Viktoria Zeynep Güneş claimed a gold medal at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships on Nov. 2.