Dutch FM says Türkiye key to NATO’s southern flank

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said NATO remained essential not only for Europe but also for the United States’ own security interests, while describing Türkiye as a key ally on the alliance’s southern flank.

Berendsen made the remarks during a visit to Ankara on April 9, his first trip to Türkiye since taking office, as he held talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan amid a broader focus on alliance security, regional tensions and preparations for 2026 NATO summit in the Turkish capital.

He said the Netherlands attached importance to its ties with Türkiye and wanted to deepen cooperation with Ankara for what he described as a more secure common future.

Berendsen also underlined Türkiye’s role in supporting stability on NATO’s southern flank, particularly in counterterrorism efforts and wider regional security.

Referring to the 2026 NATO summit in Ankara, Berendsen said the meeting would be an important opportunity to demonstrate alliance unity and reinforce burden-sharing among allies.

NATO announced earlier that the summit will be held on July 7-8, 2026, at the Beştepe Presidential Complex in Ankara, following the alliance’s 2025 summit in The Hague.

Berendsen said debates over Washington’s role in NATO should not obscure the fact that the alliance also serves American interests.

He said European allies, including the Netherlands, were prepared to assume greater responsibility in response to U.S. calls for fairer burden-sharing.

He also voiced concern over renewed regional instability, saying uncertainty remained over whether tensions could rise again after the recently declared U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

On Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, Berendsen said the humanitarian situation remained alarming and required sustained international attention. He called for pressure to ensure aid access to Gaza and the West Bank, while also warning that further tensions in Lebanon could deepen an already fragile situation.

Berendsen said the Netherlands was closely monitoring these developments together with its partners, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine, which he described as a major security risk for Europe.