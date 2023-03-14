Dutch art fair looks ahead after heist

Dutch art fair looks ahead after heist

MAASTRICHT
Dutch art fair looks ahead after heist

One of the world’s largest art fairs opened its doors on March 11 in the Netherlands, with organizers saying they have thrown a ring of steel around it after a brazen heist last year.

Until March 19, visitors at The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF), will be able to view a treasure trove of the world’s greatest artworks for sale in the southern city of Maastricht.

But after COVID-19 forced the fair online in 2021, it hit the headlines again last year when thieves smashed a display case before making off with jewelry worth millions of euros in an audacious robbery.

The raid hit the organization hard, TEFAF’s Head of Fairs Will Korner said, but he stressed the fair wanted to put the incident behind it.

“It was a horrible experience. The worst part was the repercussive effect that it had on a lot of people,” he told AFP.

Dubbed the “Peaky Blinders” heist because the robbers wore flat caps like those in the British crime drama, the loot included a yellow 114 carat diamond worth a reported 27 million euros ($28.5 million).

Dutch police last week said they were closing in on the gang, believed to be a sophisticated organized crime group based in the Balkans. They also recovered one stolen item but the diamond remains missing.

“We worked on what we should be doing for 2023, such as security gates at the entrance of the fair... and many other measures I won’t talk about for obvious reasons,” said Korner.

While London jewelry dealer Symbolic & Chase, the targets of last year’s robbery, did not return, exhibitors said they felt safe with the extra security measures.

Organizers stressed they wanted to put the robbery behind them and have visitors focus on the amazing art on display, in what is often called a “super museum” for the duration of the exhibit.

“This year it’s certainly a feeling that we are back in the groove. We know what we need to do,” Korner said.

Art for sale ranged from old masters like Flemish Baroque master Anthony van Dyck, through ancient Chinese and modern South Korean art, to the first printed map of Amsterdam from around 1544.

The print’s asking price is 395,000 euros, according to its price tag on display.

Jewellery is also up for sale, including a Bulgari-designed emerald and diamond “Trombino” ring featuring an emerald of 10.4 carats.

Another work for sale is French Pointillist Paul Signac’s 1924 painting of the Dutch port of Rotterdam, asking price 3.8 million euros.

TEFAF however was more than just putting up art for sale, exhibitors insisted.

In one remarkable coincidence, the London-based Dickinson dealers discovered that a silver “tazza,” a type of 17th century goblet featured in their 1648 painting by Dutch master Willem Claesz Heda, was actually on display just a few corners away.

“An amazing find,” said Dickinson.

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

    Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

  2. CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

    CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

  3. Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

    Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

  4. Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

    Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

  5. People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls

    People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls
Recommended
Cheetahs back in wild after seven decades

Cheetahs back in wild after seven decades
US writer Paul Auster suffering from cancer

US writer Paul Auster suffering from cancer
Nobel-winning novelist dies

Nobel-winning novelist dies
Girl with AI earrings sparks Dutch art controversy

Girl with AI earrings sparks Dutch art controversy
Tom Hanks declared the worst at the Razzie Awards

Tom Hanks declared the worst at the Razzie Awards
Exciting discovery in Latmos

Exciting discovery in Latmos
WORLD North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang's second launch in three days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years.

ECONOMY Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi Arabia announced on March 12 the creation of a new national airline, part of a plan to turn Riyadh into a global aviation hub rivalling regional leaders like Dubai and Doha.

SPORTS Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye’s national billiard team defeated Sweden in the final of the UMB World Three-Cushion Championship for National Teams, achieving this success for the third time in a row.