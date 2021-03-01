Dutch ambassador to Turkey gets first Sinovac jab

  March 01 2021 11:19:00

Dutch ambassador to Turkey gets first Sinovac jab

ANKARA
Dutch ambassador to Turkey gets first Sinovac jab

The Netherlands ambassador to Turkey, Marjanne de Kwaasteniet, and her husband have received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine as part of Turkey’s vaccination program.

Ambassador Kwaasteniet, 65, shared a picture of herself receiving the vaccine on her Twitter account.

“Happy that my husband [70] and I [65] received the first vaccination in the framework of the Turkish national vaccination campaign. Next month the second jab!” she said in the post, sharing her photograph.

The envoy also further elaborated that they received China’s Sinovac vaccine.

According to data from Turkey’s Health Ministry, the country has vaccinated some 6.9 million people with the first dose, while some 1.7 million people have received their second dose as well.



