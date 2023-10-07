Drought caused 'historic' hydropower drop: Study

Drought caused 'historic' hydropower drop: Study

LONDON
Drought caused historic hydropower drop: Study

Dry conditions, particularly in China, caused a "historic" global drop in hydropower generation in the first half of 2023, a new analysis shows, highlighting the effects of climate change.

The research by renewable energy think tank Ember argues the drop is a "warning shot that hydro output could negatively affect the speed of the electricity transition."

The group said global hydropower generation fell 8.5 percent in the year to June, more than any full-year decline over the last two decades.

Three-quarters of that decline was the result of falls in China, which baked through record temperatures earlier this year.

The fall in hydropower output meant global carbon emissions rose very slightly in the first half of 2023, despite a 12-percent increase in solar and wind power worldwide.

Lower growth in electricity demand helped keep the rise in emissions smaller than it might otherwise have been, Ember said in the report.

China, however, saw its emissions rise nearly eight percent as it compensated for the loss of hydropower.

But while the extreme heat and drought conditions that caused this year's decline may have been driven by climate change, the think tank warned it remains hard to calculate future effects.

The consequences of "climate change on hydro potential are geographically varied", the group noted.

"Changes in rainfall patterns and intensity as well as increased evaporation will affect hydro output both positively and negatively depending on the region."

Some parts of central Africa, India, central Asia and northern high latitudes could see their potential to generate hydropower increase.

But in southern Europe, the southern United States and elsewhere, it is likely to weaken.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians to act reasonably

Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

    Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

  2. Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

    Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

  3. Hamas fighters fire rockets, enter Israel in unprecedented attack

    Hamas fighters fire rockets, enter Israel in unprecedented attack

  4. US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

    US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

  5. World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

    World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023
Recommended
World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023
Central Bank announces new measures to support exporters

Central Bank announces new measures to support exporters
Car prices decline as much as 15 percent: Minister

Car prices decline as much as 15 percent: Minister
Türkiye, UAE discuss building railway

Türkiye, UAE discuss building railway
Rising interest rates pose threat to US soft landing

Rising interest rates pose threat to US 'soft landing'
Global trade to grow only 0.8 pct: WTO

Global trade to grow only 0.8 pct: WTO
WORLD Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

A 10-year-old and his grandmother were killed on Friday when Russian missiles smashed into Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, just hours after another attack left dozens dead at a wake in a nearby village.
ECONOMY World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

The World Bank has revised its economic growth forecast for Türkiye for this year upward from a previous 3.2 percent to 4.2 percent.
SPORTS Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) will start on Oct.8 in Alanya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams, with greater enthusiasm on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.