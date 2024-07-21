DP World and Evyap Group complete strategic merger

ISTANBUL

DP World and Evyap Group have completed a strategic merger, bringing together the strengths of two major ports on the Marmara Sea to create a new international logistics hub that will elevate Türkiye's pivotal role in global trade, the companies said in a statement.

The completion follows regulatory approval from the Turkish Competition Authority.

The newly formed entity, DP World Evyap, sees DP World assuming a 58 percent stake in Evyapport, while Evyap Group secures a 42 percent share of DP World Yarımca.

The rebranding will introduce 'DP World Evyap Yarımca' and 'DP World Evyap Körfez' as the new names for these key maritime gateways, said the statement.

The merger will produce a combined 2,088 meters of berthing space and will allow more than one ultra-large container vessel simultaneously at both terminals.

Total annual container handling capacity will also exceed 2 million TEUs, and the integrated operation expands to include project and heavy lift cargo services.

DP World’s vision is to lead global trade to a stronger, more efficient and sustainable future, said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO.

“Our strategic partnership with Evyapport advances this strategy in Türkiye, one of our most important markets. We look forward to further developing the services of DP World Evyap,” he added.

DP World has been operating in Türkiye since 2016. Its operations in the country include locations such as Istanbul, Kocaeli, Ankara, Bursa, İzmir, Mersin, and Adana.