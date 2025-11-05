Dozens held in nationwide arms smuggling raids

ANKARA
Authorities apprehended 135 suspects in simultaneous raids targeting arms and ammunition smuggling across 41 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Nov. 5.

The raids resulted in the seizure of 95 unlicensed handguns, over 3,000 blank-firing pistols converted into functioning firearms, 31 unlicensed hunting rifles, two hand grenades and nearly 20,000 firearm parts, Yerlikaya said in a post on X.

In the operations, focused in Adana, Erzincan and Van, suspects believed to be members of organized smuggling gangs were also detained, he added.

The raids were coordinated by public prosecutor’s offices and specialized police units combating smuggling and organized crime.

"Our fight against arms and ammunition smuggling is aimed not only at combating illegal arms trade, but also at preventing any crime that could be committed with these weapons," he wrote.

