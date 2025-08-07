Dozens gather at Florida church for Hulk Hogan's funeral service

Dozens gather at Florida church for Hulk Hogan's funeral service

LARGO, Fla.
Dozens gather at Florida church for Hulk Hogans funeral service

Dozens of people gathered on Aug. 5 evening at a funeral service for famed wrestler Hulk Hogan, who died last month at 71.

The private service was held at the same church where Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was baptized in 2023.

He died after suffering a heart attack July 24 at his home in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County medical examiner.

Hogan previously had leukemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, the examiner's report said. His death was declared to be natural.

The service was heavily patrolled by church security and Largo police officers, including K-9 dogs. Anyone not on the guest list was turned away near signs that read, “Private Event.”

Hogan was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even WWE co-founder Vince McMahon.

Hogan was also a celebrity outside the wrestling world, appearing in numerous movies and television shows, including “Hogan Knows Best,” a reality show about his life on VH1.

Hogan's body will be cremated.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

    Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

  2. Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

    Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

  3. Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

    Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

  4. Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

    Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

  5. Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus

    Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus
Recommended
Dutch windmill village churned by overtourism debate

Dutch windmill village churned by overtourism debate
Lady Gaga leads 2025 MTV Video Music Awards nominations

Lady Gaga leads 2025 MTV Video Music Awards nominations
Jennifer Lopez lights up Istanbul with epic performance

Jennifer Lopez lights up Istanbul with epic performance
Dark Church frescoes draw over 1 million visitors

Dark Church frescoes draw over 1 million visitors
A former Rolling Stone says the Met has his stolen guitar

A former Rolling Stone says the Met has his stolen guitar
Mighty Atom: How the A-bombs shaped Japanese arts

Mighty Atom: How the A-bombs shaped Japanese arts
WORLD Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel intends to occupy the Gaza Strip to establish a future civilian administration free of Hamas' influence.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines transported a total of 51.24 million passengers between January and July 2025, marking a 4.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the company announced in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on August 7.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿