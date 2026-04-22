Domestic tourism expenditure rises 32 percent in 2025

Domestic tourism expenditure rises 32 percent in 2025

ANKARA
Domestic tourism expenditure rises 32 percent in 2025

Household spending on domestic tourism rose by 32.4 percent in 2025 compared with the previous year to reach 555 billion Turkish Liras.

Individual travel accounted for the vast majority of domestic tourism expenditure, totaling 484 billion liras, or 87.1 percent of the overall figure. Package tour spending made up the remaining 12.9 percent, amounting to 71.4 billion liras. Average spending per trip stood at 8,181 liras in 2025.

Eating and drinking had the largest share of total travel expenditures at 30.3 percent, followed by transportation at 23.1 percent and accommodation at 18.7 percent. Compared with the previous year, expenditures increased by 26.4 percent for eating and drinking, 25.6 percent for transportation and a notable 48.2 percent for accommodation in 2025.

The number of domestic trips also edged higher during the year. Total trips taken within Türkiye increased by 1.5 percent year-on-year to nearly 67.9 million in 2025.

 

Visiting relatives remained the primary reason for domestic travel, accounting for 57.7 percent of all trips. Travel, leisure and vacation purposes ranked second with a share of 34.4 percent, while health-related travel came third at 3.5 percent.

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