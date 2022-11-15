Dolly Parton gets $100 mln from Jeff Bezos

Singer Dolly Parton received a $100 million award from Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos to donate to her favorite charities, New York Post has reported.

The singer has been tapped as the latest recipient of the “Bezos Courage & Civility Award” to leaders who “pursue solutions with courage and civility.” The money goes to organizations of their choice.

The Blue Origin owner announced the stunning award on Nov. 10 with his longtime partner, news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

“Jeff and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner - a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work,” Bezos’ longtime partner, Lauren Sanchez, posted on Instagram alongside a video of their speech before awarding the grant to the legendary star.

“We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton.”

In a video clip of the ceremony posted online, the 76-year-old singer-songwriter blurted out: “Wow! Did you say $100 million?”

“I think people who are in a position to help should put their money where their heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money,” she added.

She also gave online thanks to Bezos and Sanchez. “I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money,” Parton tweeted. “Thank you @JeffBezos #LaurenSanchez”

A longtime activist and philanthropist, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s vaccine research efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Her contributions helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

She’s also founded charities including the Dollywood Foundation, which focuses on education and poverty relief. She later established the Imagination Library, a program that helps children around the world access books.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday Russia destroyed "all critical infrastructure" in the parts of Kherson recaptured by the Ukrainian army over the past week.

