'Doku' fabric and design competition held in Zeugma Museum

  • November 14 2021 13:10:00

GAZİANTEP
The first “Doku” Fabric Design Competition took place in the astonishing Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Turkey’s southeastern province of Gaziantep.

The competition aims to contribute to the emergence of original, value-added and innovative fabric designs, to train new designers and strengthen the textile industry.

The competition was held by the Southeast Anatolian Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association (GAİB), with the support of the Trade Ministry and under the coordination of the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

“We want to open up to the world with final products as well. We aim to create a brand value by creating more innovative and environmentally friendly textile products,” said Fikret Kileci, the coordinator head of the association.

The competition’s results were announced with a fashion show. Deputy Trade Minister Rıza Tuna Turagay, Kileci, Turkish Exporters Assembly President İsmail Gülle and Gaziantep MP Derya Bakbak attended the organization at the museum.

“Gaziantep makes a difference in every field with its industry, production and infrastructure and is the first and foremost in our region. In addition, Gaziantep is a complete mosaic and contains an endless source of inspiration for our designers,” Gülle said.

The designs of some 222 contestants for the competition were evaluated by a jury consisting of scholars, fashion designers, textile engineers and industry representatives, and 10 finalists were determined.

“We can export products with high added value with our designer, innovation, creativity and our work with high brand value. This is why these competitions are so important,” Turagay said.

Despite the fact that the competition was held for the first time, it received a great deal of attention.

Some 40 fabric designs of 10 finalists were exhibited at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, under the consultancy of fashion designer Dilek Hanif.

Mihriban Yazır, a graduate student of Marmara University Textile Department, came first in the competition with the fabric she designed with the theme of “Scream.”

The competition’s winners also received cash prizes.

