Dogs show signs of mourning after loss of canine companions

  • February 26 2022 07:00:00

Dogs show signs of mourning after loss of canine companions

WASHINGTON
Dogs show signs of mourning after loss of canine companions

Dogs are deeply affected by the deaths of canine companions, eating and playing less and seeking attention more following a loss, a large scientific study said on Feb. 24.

Signs of grief have previously been reported across many species, including great apes, whales, dolphins, elephants and birds.

Among the canid family, there were some prior indications: some wild wolves have been reported burying the carcasses of two-week-old pups, and a dingo mother had been observed transporting its deceased pup to different locations in the days following its death.

But the evidence was overall sparse, and, when it came to domestic dogs, confined to anecdotal reports from owners, which run the risk of anthropomorphism and over-stating the case.

The new study, published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports, involved a survey completed by 426 Italian adults who owned at least two dogs, one of whom had died while the other was alive.

Negative changes were reported by 86 percent of owners, with a quarter saying these lasted longer than
six months.

The researchers found that the length of time the two dogs had lived together was not an important factor in determining grief -- rather it was the quality of the relationship the pair had shared that mattered.

mourning,

WORLD Deadly floods hit eastern Australia

Deadly floods hit eastern Australia
MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan accuses NATO, EU of failure to act over Ukraine

    President Erdoğan accuses NATO, EU of failure to act over Ukraine

  2. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  3. Turkey to require visa applicants’ fingerprints in some countries

    Turkey to require visa applicants’ fingerprints in some countries

  4. Street fighting begins in Kyiv, people urged to seek shelter

    Street fighting begins in Kyiv, people urged to seek shelter

  5. Turkey gears up diplomacy with allies amid ongoing Ukraine crisis

    Turkey gears up diplomacy with allies amid ongoing Ukraine crisis
Recommended
’The Desperate Hour,’ a film lost in the woods

’The Desperate Hour,’ a film lost in the woods
Kim Kardashian asks court to move forward on divorce with Ye

Kim Kardashian asks court to move forward on divorce with Ye
Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion

Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion
Iraq unveils restoration work at ancient city

Iraq unveils restoration work at ancient city
Thieves steal antique props from ‘The Crown’ set

Thieves steal antique props from ‘The Crown’ set
Michelangelo’s three ’pietas’ united in historic first

Michelangelo’s three ’pietas’ united in historic first
WORLD Deadly floods hit eastern Australia

Deadly floods hit eastern Australia

Torrential downpours lashed eastern Australia on Saturday, raising deadly floodwaters to decades-long highs, swamping homes and sweeping away cars, including one carrying a team of rescuers.
ECONOMY Economic morale skids to 98.2 points in February

Economic morale skids to 98.2 points in February

Economic confidence index dropped 2.6 percent month on month in February, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 25.
SPORTS Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

In order for athletes to stay in good mental health, training should be given to help them overcome anxiety, improve concentration, build confidence and even manage anger, a Turkish expert has said, amid an ongoing debate that some of the athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games had to deal with high expectations that led to overwhelming pressure.