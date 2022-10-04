Diyarbakır aims to host 1 mln tourists this year

DİYARBAKIR

The southeastern province of Diyarbakır has attracted more than 650,000 tourists in the first eight months of the year, while the number is expected to exceed 1 million by the end of the year.

The city, which has hosted various cultures for centuries, plays an essential role in religious tourism in recent years with historical city walls and Hevsel Gardens ranked on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and its mosques and bridges.

Following the decrease in air temperature in the region, the tourists started to flock to the city to visit the historical wealth of the city.

While the number of tourists who stayed in the city’s hotels was over 652,000 between January-September this year, this figure is expected to increase to over 1 million by the end of the year.

Diyarbakır is an ancient city, whose history dates back 12,500 years, governor Ali İhsan Su stated, adding that it has hosted 33 civilizations over this period.

“The number of tourists continues to increase every year,” he said.

Pointing out that the peace, security and stability are essential for city government, Su note that “the tourists visit here thanks to the reflection of these features to the city.”

“They are visiting Diyarbakır and enjoying all the beauties of this place. We also try to show the most beautiful things to them,” he explained.

Providing information about the festivals organized to promote the city, Su also stated Diyarbakır Sur Culture Road Festival will be held between Oct. 8-16, adding that cultural and artistic events will take place for citizens of all ages.

Within the scope of the festival with the participation of more than 2,000 artists and hosting over 500 events, the concerts in Dağkağı Square and religious-motivated events in historical mosques will be organized.

Game workshops and playgrounds are also provided for the children.