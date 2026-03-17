Diver breaks world record in tribute to Gallipoli victory

ÇANAKKALE

Professional diving instructor Mazlum Kibar has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest scuba dive in cold water, staying underwater for 36 hours, 9 minutes and 36 seconds in a challenge dedicated to the anniversary of the March 18 Çanakkale Naval Victory and Martyrs’ Remembrance Day.

Kibar began his record attempt at Mimoza Beach in Anzac Cove on the historic Gallipoli Peninsula, diving into waters measuring 12 degrees Celsius.

The attempt aimed to surpass the previous record held by Norwegian diver Nils-Roar Selnes, who stayed underwater for 15 hours and 10 minutes, and Turkish diver Cem Karabay, who later extended the record to 30 hours and 20 minutes.

The professional diver carried out the challenge at a depth of 7 meters, remaining underwater throughout the ordeal. During the attempt, Kibar removed his mask periodically to receive nourishment through intravenous fluids and maintained hydration with saline solutions containing water and soda.

To sustain circulation in the cold environment, he received regular massages, while communication with the surface team was maintained through notes written on board placed on the seabed.

Family members, friends and the technical team waited anxiously onshore during the entire attempt. Guinness World Records adjudicator Richard Williams, who traveled from Portugal to oversee the attempt, was also present at the site.

Kibar’s father, Halit Kibar, said he felt anxious when his son entered the water and that the worry grew throughout the night. “Thank God, I am proud now. He and his friends worked hard and set a goal. Thankfully, they achieved it,” he said, adding that the record attempt coinciding with the anniversary of the Çanakkale Victory made the achievement even more meaningful.

After completing the dive, Kibar returned to shore by boat, where he was welcomed by teammates carrying Turkish flags and torches.

Reflecting on the achievement, Kibar said the record was the result of collective effort.

Following the official confirmation from the Guinness adjudicator, Kibar was taken for medical checks.