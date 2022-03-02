Disney, Sony Pictures halt film releases in Russia

  • March 02 2022 07:00:00

NEW YORK
Disney and Sony Pictures are suspending the release of their films in theaters in Russia after Moscow’s assault on Ukraine, the companies announced separately on Feb. 28.

It follows the example of other major firms choosing to pull out of the country since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion last week.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in

Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” Disney said in a statement.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation,” the U.S. entertainment giant added.

“In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Sony Pictures also said it would pause its planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming title “Morbius.”

This is due to “the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region,” the company said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”
Several multinationals have already distanced themselves from Russia in recent days.

Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft took steps on Feb. 28 to limit the dissemination of information from news outlets affiliated with the Russian government.

