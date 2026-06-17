Disinformation center refutes claims of 25 new provinces

ANKARA

The Communications Directorate has rejected reports alleging that 25 districts will be granted provincial status, stating that no plans or ongoing work exist to create new provinces.

The clarification was issued by the Center for Countering Disinformation (DMM) following widespread speculation about a purported administrative restructuring that would increase the country’s number of provinces from 81 to 106.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the DMM said claims that 25 new provinces would be established “do not reflect the truth,” emphasizing that there is currently no government initiative aimed at altering Türkiye’s provincial structure.

The center further argued that the reports were intended to create an artificial public agenda and shape public perception through misinformation. It urged citizens to rely exclusively on statements issued by official institutions and authorized sources.

The denial came after a number of media outlets and social media accounts circulated reports suggesting that preparations were underway for legislation that would allow certain districts to be elevated to provincial status. According to those reports, the move could raise the number of provinces in Türkiye to 106 and was linked to discussions on administrative reform and local governance.

The speculation drew particular attention with a list of 25 districts reportedly considered suitable for provincial status based on factors such as population size, economic development, distance from existing provincial centers and transportation infrastructure. Districts frequently mentioned in the reports included Alanya, Tarsus, İnegöl, Siverek, İskenderun, Fethiye, Bandırma, Nazilli and Polatlı.

The debate over creating new provinces periodically resurfaces in Türkiye. Earlier in June, the country’s official data body, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) had published updated criteria for gaining provincial status, reigniting public discussions of potential candidates.

Some of the reports also cited earlier political discussions surrounding the possibility of increasing the number of provinces. However, no formal legislative proposal regarding the creation of new provinces has been submitted or placed on the parliamentary agenda.

Türkiye currently consists of 81 provinces, which serve as the country’s primary administrative divisions. Changes to provincial boundaries or the creation of new provinces require legislative action and are generally subject to extensive political and administrative review.