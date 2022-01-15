Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes

SAN DIEGO

A U.S.-based Turkish academic has discovered a new molecule produced in fat tissues that could act similarly to insulin, rapidly regulating blood glucose levels.

The discovery of Gencer Sancar, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego, could lead to the development of new therapies for treating diabetes, and also lays the foundation for promising new avenues in metabolism research.

The study, which was published in Cell Metabolism, shows that a hormone called FGF1 (Fib-roblast Growth Factor 1) regulates blood glucose by inhibiting fat breakdown.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, Sancar said that the FGF1 can lower blood glucose levels by controlling fat burning, just like insulin, adding that the discovery would play a significant role in the future treatment modalities for diabetic patients.

It is also considered as a medical development that will open new horizons in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Sancar has a molecular biology degree from Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) in Ankara and a doctorate from Heidelberg University in Germany. The academic has been continuing his works in the U.S. for more than seven years.