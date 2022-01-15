Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes

  • January 15 2022 07:00:00

Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes

SAN DIEGO
Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes

A U.S.-based Turkish academic has discovered a new molecule produced in fat tissues that could act similarly to insulin, rapidly regulating blood glucose levels.

The discovery of Gencer Sancar, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego, could lead to the development of new therapies for treating diabetes, and also lays the foundation for promising new avenues in metabolism research.

The study, which was published in Cell Metabolism, shows that a hormone called FGF1 (Fib-roblast Growth Factor 1) regulates blood glucose by inhibiting fat breakdown.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, Sancar said that the FGF1 can lower blood glucose levels by controlling fat burning, just like insulin, adding that the discovery would play a significant role in the future treatment modalities for diabetic patients.

It is also considered as a medical development that will open new horizons in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Sancar has a molecular biology degree from Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) in Ankara and a doctorate from Heidelberg University in Germany. The academic has been continuing his works in the U.S. for more than seven years.

Turkey,

WORLD UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 12,000 ‘dangerous dogs’ registered across Turkey

    Over 12,000 ‘dangerous dogs’ registered across Turkey

  2. Turkey eases PCR test requirements

    Turkey eases PCR test requirements

  3. ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

    ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

  4. Sperms can not be stolen, rules judge in paternity case

    Sperms can not be stolen, rules judge in paternity case

  5. Turkey aims for fully independent defense industry: Erdoğan

    Turkey aims for fully independent defense industry: Erdoğan
Recommended
Erdoğan, Johnson discuss bilateral relations over phone

Erdoğan, Johnson discuss bilateral relations over phone

Surge in cases upends companies’ back-to-office plans

Surge in cases upends companies’ back-to-office plans
Turkey eyes $35 billion in tourism revenues in 2022

Turkey eyes $35 billion in tourism revenues in 2022
Family faces jail time after deadly exorcism ritual

Family faces jail time after deadly exorcism ritual
Probe launched into suicide of medical school student

Probe launched into suicide of medical school student
Honorary leader of Turkish Jewish Community passes away aged 86

Honorary leader of Turkish Jewish Community passes away aged 86
WORLD UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

Boris Johnson’s office apologized to the royal family on Jan. 14 for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last year - the latest in a catalogue of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.
ECONOMY Prices will stabilize by this summer: Minister

Prices will stabilize by this summer: Minister

Rampant headline inflation rate in Turkey, which hit 36 percent last month, will not accelerate after January and should remain largely flat until a seasonal improvement in the cost of food leads to a general slowdown in the summer, Treasury and Finance Minister has said.
SPORTS New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

Two major Istanbul clubs, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, hope to put their Turkish Super Lig campaign back on track under new coaches.