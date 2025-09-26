Disabled musicians find joy in ‘City of Music’ courses

ŞANLIURFA

In the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, individuals with disabilities and special needs are finding a vibrant outlet for self-expression, healing and joy through music courses, where they master instruments, reduce stress and embrace a renewed sense of purpose.

Şanlıurfa, which holds the title of “City of Music” in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, has seen growing interest in such programs. At the Şanlıurfa Metropolitan Municipality’s Disabled Persons Coordination Center, 30 participants are attending music lessons under the guidance of instructor Sedat Volkan.

Organized five days a week, the classes allow participants to practice various instruments while also offering opportunities for social interaction.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Volkan highlighted the wide range of courses the center provides for people with special needs, including music.

“We conduct group and individual music sessions with 30 students from different disability groups. Through music, they motivate themselves, find rehabilitation, relieve stress and have fun. Together, we try to ease life’s pressures with music,” he said.

Muharrem Atay, who is physically disabled, said he joined the center’s programs with his son about three years ago. Recently, he began attending the music course.

“I never played an instrument before, but here I learned to play the saz. We spend quality time together. Before this place, I stayed at home all the time and never went out. After joining, our problems went away. The teachers, the friends, the environment are all wonderful,” Atay said.

Visually impaired participant Şemse Hamurlu shared how the course helped her fulfill a lifelong dream.

“I always wanted to play guitar since childhood, and now I can. I also sing. We have fun, relieve stress and spend time together. After learning guitar, my life became much better. It makes me happy and brings peace. The more I play, the more I want to keep playing,” she said.

Similarly, Emine Yüsra Çelik, who is physically disabled, said joining the center helped her overcome loneliness.

Hasan Görgün, who has Down syndrome, said music made him both happy and relaxed, noting he enjoys every moment at the center.