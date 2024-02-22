Directors should 'control' tech, not fear it: Scorsese

Directors should 'control' tech, not fear it: Scorsese

BERLIN
Directors should control tech, not fear it: Scorsese

U.S. cinema legend Martin Scorsese said on Feb. 20 directors should harness technology to serve their "voice" rather than fearing it will kill their industry.

Scorsese, nominated for a record 10th time for a best director Oscar for "Killers of the Flower Moon," was speaking at the Berlin film festival where he is collecting an Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

He told a packed press conference that he was upbeat about the future of big-screen entertainment, even with small-screen diversions on the march.

"I don't think it's dying at all, no, I think it's transforming," he said when asked about the future of film. "It never was meant to be one thing."

Scorsese, 81, said the movie-going of his youth had given way to a world of new possibilities that didn't have to be threatening.

"If you wanted to see a movie, you went to a theater, a good theater or bad theater but it was a theater, it was always a communal experience," he said.

Scorsese said with entertainment technology now changing "so exhaustively and rapidly," "the only thing they [filmmakers] could really hold onto is the individual voice."

The "Taxi Driver" director, whose playful videos with his daughter Francesca have made him a social media star for a new generation, said the medium was far less important than the spark of imagination.

"The individual voice can express itself on TikTok or express itself in a four-hour film or two-hour miniseries," he said.

"What I'm getting at is that I don't think we should let the technology scare us. I think you don't become a slave to the technology," he said.

"Let us control the technology and put it in the right direction, the right direction being from the individual voice rather than something which is just consumed and tossed away."

Scorsese, one of the most prolific film preservationists in the industry, recommended returning again and again to great works.

"Maybe if you see the film 30 years later, the film has changed and in actuality, the film's the same but you've changed," he said.

"And so somehow you might be able to grow with the films like listening to Beethoven symphonies, they change every time, they really do."

Asked about his favorite recent movies, Scorsese singled out fellow Oscar nominees "Past Lives" by Celine Song and Wim Wenders's "Perfect Days."

Scorsese said as soon as the campaign for next month's Academy Awards winds down he will focus on an upcoming project which returns one of his recurring themes: His Catholic faith.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kremlin says shameful for Biden to call Putin SOB

Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

    Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

  2. Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

    Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

  3. Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for rape

    Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for rape

  4. Parliament adopts health service reforms

    Parliament adopts health service reforms

  5. Police arrest 10 alleged spies operating for foreign intels

    Police arrest 10 alleged spies operating for foreign intels
Recommended
Chile to reopen probe into mystery death of poet Pablo Neruda

Chile to reopen probe into mystery death of poet Pablo Neruda
An iron fist in a velvet glove

An iron fist in a velvet glove
Refik Anadol’s works at UK gallery

Refik Anadol’s works at UK gallery 
Beatles to get a Fab Four of biopics by Sam Mendes

Beatles to get a Fab Four of biopics by Sam Mendes
Michelangelos David gets spa treatment in Florence

Michelangelo's David gets spa treatment in Florence
Astronomers find what may be the brightest object

Astronomers find what may be the brightest object
WORLD Kremlin says shameful for Biden to call Putin SOB

Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

The Kremlin on Thursday said it was a "huge shame" that U.S. President Joe Biden had called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB".
ECONOMY VP Yılmaz urges for more investments from China

VP Yılmaz urges for more investments from China

Türkiye should attract more investments and tourists from China to address the trade imbalance between the two countries, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿