Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

Under the theme “A World at Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformations”, the 8th annual TRT World Forum 2024, a prominent global event organized by TRT, continues to influence the global agenda. In the opening session, TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobacı stated: “We are facing a crisis more devastating and destructive than any we have known. This crisis is a crisis of conscience. The most concrete example of this is the genocide in Gaza.”

TRT World Forum 2024, one of the largest and most high-profile events in the global media sector, continues with the participation of nearly 150 speakers from over 30 countries and more than 1,500 attendees from diverse regions. Hosted by Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, the Forum’s opening session welcomed prominent figures, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidency's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun, former Croatian President Ivo Josipović, Lebanese Minister of Information Ziad Makary, former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė and many distinguished guests from the worlds of politics and media.

“Türkiye’s strong leadership: a beacon of hope for the oppressed”

Director General of TRT emphasized the increasing number of people affected by global crises and stated “The foundations of the international system are being deeply shaken by these developments.” He highlighted that many of the current global issues are occurring in regions closely linked to Türkiye:

“For Türkiye, located in a region surrounded by multidimensional and challenging tests, engaging with regional and global issues is not a choice but an obligation and a historic responsibility. At this point, I must clearly state that Türkiye’s greatest asset in these tests is undoubtedly its strong leadership. The unique political and diplomatic model led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan not only protects and advances Türkiye’s rights and interests but also offers humanity a prescription for a more just world.”

“The crisis of conscience”

Referring to the events in Gaza, Sobacı stated, “We are facing a crisis more devastating and destructive than any we have known. This crisis is a crisis of conscience. The most concrete example of this is the genocide in Gaza.” Reflecting on the painful reality of over a year of genocide, Sobacı continued:

“Those observing from afar must recognize that the victims of genocide are not just numbers. The lives extinguished by bullets, shrapnel, or the toxic gases of phosphorus bombs are the lives of real people! These are ordinary people striving for a simple life under the same sky as all of us, sharing the same hopes and dreams. They seek safe places to live, daily meals for their families, and a better future for their children. These are real people, not just numbers. Yet, by ignoring their true suffering and basic human demands, Western nations have failed the test of Gaza, abandoning the values they claim to uphold and shelving humanity itself.

Media organizations that have become part of the ‘genocide industry’ have sold their souls and consciences through silence or even by supporting the genocide. However, as in every humanitarian crisis, Türkiye has taken responsibility for standing against the oppression in Gaza. President Erdoğan, on every platform, raises his voice as a spokesperson for justice, exposing the blood-stained faces of oppressors to the world.”

“As long as it exists, Türkiye’s TRT will document every moment of genocide”

Sobacı stated that TRT, under President Erdoğan’s leadership, strives to implement a broadcasting vision centered on truth and justice:

“From the beginning of the genocide, we have acted with all our capabilities to be Gaza’s voice, conveying the events to billions of people in their native languages. In doing so, we have faced harassment, attacks, and obstacles from genocidal Israel, which recognizes no moral or human boundaries.”

“The media has become a partner in genocide”

Sobacı stated the importance of amplifying the cries rising from every corner of Gaza to the world, saying:

“We must place the overlooked stories of the oppressed Palestinian people at the very center of the frame. This is our obligation to Rim, kissed on the forehead by her grandfather as she was laid to rest; to Hind, who was struck by hundreds of bullets while waiting in a vehicle for days for help; to Palestinian parents forced to carry the bodies of their beloved children in bags; and to our oppressed Gazan brothers and sisters. As long as Türkiye’s TRT exists, every moment of the genocide they attempt to make invisible will be documented, and the cries of the Palestinian people—whose dignified resistance has become an inspiration to all the oppressed in the world—will continue to be proclaimed with a deafening clarity. Because we believe that falsehood is destined to perish. As TRT, while demonstrating our determination to uphold the dignity of the media, we draw inspiration and courage from your unwavering stance, Mr. President, from which you have never compromised,” Sobacı concluded.

TRT’s global event bringing together world leaders, TRT World Forum, will take place on November 29–30, 2024, at the Istanbul Congress Center under the theme “A World at Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformations.”

As one of the largest forums in the global media sector, TRT World Forum has brought together thousands of guests and 767 speakers from numerous countries since its inception in 2017. This year, nearly 150 speakers from more than 30 countries will participate.

As in previous years, President Erdoğan—who has delivered the opening speech at every TRT World Forum since 2017—will be joined by policymakers, business leaders, academics, journalists, and thought leaders from Türkiye and abroad. Discussion topics at TRT World

Forum 2024 will include the Middle East and Gaza, Türkiye, Africa, Russia-Ukraine, politics and diplomacy, geopolitics, war and security, climate and energy, technology, media and broadcasting, international law, and economics.