Director dropped from festival over violence against woman

  • April 16 2022 07:00:00

Director dropped from festival over violence against woman

ISTANBUL
Director dropped from festival over violence against woman

A director has been kicked out of the prestigious İKSV Film Festival following allegations that he was the perpetrator of a violent act against a woman.

Serhat Yüksekbağ was to compete in the National Documentary Competition with his “A New World is Born.”

However, the festival organizer, the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), announced on Twitter that Yüksekdağ was removed from the festival.

“We learned that the director [of the movie] was the perpetrator of a violent act committed in the past. We have removed the film from the festival and the competition. We want to remind, as İKSV and the İstanbul Film Festival, that we are against the perpetrators of violence and violence against women in every sphere of life,” the İKSV said in a statement on social media.

In 2019, a woman wrote on Twitter that Yüksekbağ battered her for three hours.

“I have no idea where this man, who before had put a knife on my throat, is and what he is going to do. I have been living with this for months,” tweeted Gamze K., the victim.

Gamze K. obtained a medical report showing that she was the victim of violence and secured a restraining order from a court for Yüksekbağ.

The İKSV learned about the violence incident through a women solidarity network, “Susma Bitsin Platformu.”

fired, violance,

TURKEY Turks donate some 980 liras on average

Turks donate some 980 liras on average
MOST POPULAR

  1. Government mulls changes to citizenship-for-home program

    Government mulls changes to citizenship-for-home program

  2. Turkey rejects 'unfounded allegations' in US human rights report

    Turkey rejects 'unfounded allegations' in US human rights report

  3. Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

    Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

  4. Saadet Party leader clarifies his words over ‘new alliances’

    Saadet Party leader clarifies his words over ‘new alliances’

  5. Monica Bellucci on Istanbul stage

    Monica Bellucci on Istanbul stage
Recommended
Locals collect waste oil to raise money for stray animals

Locals collect waste oil to raise money for stray animals
Man in caravan says never goes home

Man in caravan says never goes home
Space center in Bursa exhibits Lunar, Martian habitat

Space center in Bursa exhibits Lunar, Martian habitat
New details emerge in massive bank fraud

New details emerge in massive bank fraud
Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case
Police bust fake medical report ring

Police bust fake medical report ring
WORLD Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. Medics said more than 150 Palestinians were wounded in the most serious violence at the site in nearly a year.
ECONOMY Shanghai lockdowns threaten China’s automotive production

Shanghai lockdowns threaten China’s automotive production

Chinese auto makers warned they may have to put the brakes on production if strict COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai persist, with a top Huawei executive also sounding the alarm on April 15 about snarled supply chains.
SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.