Diplomacy not only way to end siege in Gaza: Fidan

ANKARA
Türkiye is now engaging in intense diplomatic efforts to end the Israeli blockade that is causing a significant humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, while also stressing that there are other ways to end the siege if diplomatic channels prove ineffective.

"We refuse to discuss the post-war situation in Gaza before a ceasefire. Israel is bombing hospitals and schools, displacing people. Currently, there is a siege in Gaza based on the use of force. Now, we are resorting to diplomatic means to break the siege. If these paths prove ineffective, there are alternative ways,” Fidan said in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

Highlighting the necessity for all Islamic countries to collectively address the enduring resolution of the Palestine issue against Israel, Fidan emphasized that Islamic nations should leverage all available diplomatic means to resolve this problem.

Fidan also noted that he conveyed Türkiye rejection regarding the relocation of Palestinians in Gaz to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reiterating his call for a permanent and urgent ceasefire.

"If the United States continues its support for Israel while the massacre and bombings persist, it will create a global crisis. Without a two-state solution, the question of who will govern Gaza should not be discussed. Gaza does not have a governance problem, Gaza's problem is that it is under occupation,” he said.

“I spoke clearly with Blinken, we sought a permanent ceasefire, and we rejected the policy of displacement. I told him that if you react when Israelis are killed, you should do the same for Palestinians. We are not in alignment with Washington on providing absolute support to Israel and rejecting a permanent ceasefire,” he added.

Fidan also expressed concerns that Israel's continued possession of nuclear weapons could heighten the nuclear arms race, leading to an unfavorable situation.

"The ongoing possession of nuclear weapons by Israel, coupled with the failure to denuclearize the region, will escalate the nuclear arms race, leading to increased nuclearization in the area. This is not a favorable situation for both the region and the world," Fidan said

