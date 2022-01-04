Dinosaur footprints dating back 200 million years

  • January 04 2022 07:00:00

Dinosaur footprints dating back 200 million years

LONDON
Dinosaur footprints dating back 200 million years

Footprints discovered on a beach in Wales are believed to have been made by an early dinosaur more than 200 million years ago, experts say.

Paleontologists at London’s Natural History Museum said the footprints, which date back to the Triassic period, were thought to belong to a very early sauropod or sauropod relative, CNN has reported.

“We know early sauropods were living in Britain at the time, as bones of Camelotia, a very early sauropod, have been found in Somerset in rocks dated to the same period,” Susannah Maidment, a paleontologist at the museum who was involved in the research, said in a statement announcing the findings.

“We don’t know if this species was the track-maker, but it is another clue which suggests something like it could have made these tracks.”

Maidment and her colleague, Professor Paul Barrett, were initially sent images of the tracks at the beach in Penarth by an amateur paleontologist in 2020. At first, they were skeptical of the findings.

“We get a lot of enquiries from members of the public for things that could be trackways but many are geological features that can easily be mistaken for them,” Maidment said. “However, from the photographs, we thought they were a fairly good contender for something that could be tracks and that it would be worth taking a look.”

The pair collaborated with colleagues and found that the site had been previously inspected by Cindy Howells, a paleontologist from the National Museum of Wales, a French team, and a group from Cardiff University.

Maidment and Barrett went to the site to investigate the tracks and record measurements.

“We believed the impressions we saw at Penarth were consistently spaced to suggest an animal walking. We also saw displacement rims where mud had been pushed up. These structures are characteristic of active movement through the soft ground,” Barrett said in the museum’s announcement of the findings.

Their findings could also reveal information about the dinosaurs’ behavioral qualities, such as how they walked, and traveled in herds.

The footprints will remain on the beach until they are worn away by the tide, the museum said.

WORLD Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces
MOST POPULAR

  1. Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

    Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

  2. Turkey saw record exports in 2021: Erdoğan

    Turkey saw record exports in 2021: Erdoğan

  3. Two Turkey-origin women to serve in new Dutch government

    Two Turkey-origin women to serve in new Dutch government

  4. Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal

    Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal

  5. Turkey reports 44,869 new coronavirus cases, 160 more deaths

    Turkey reports 44,869 new coronavirus cases, 160 more deaths
Recommended
2021 box office closes with more fireworks for ’Spider-Man’

2021 box office closes with more fireworks for ’Spider-Man’
Mosaic pieces to be restored

Mosaic pieces to be restored
Teams bring smuggled cultural assets to Turkey

Teams bring smuggled cultural assets to Turkey
McDonald’s banned from Rome’s ancient baths

McDonald’s banned from Rome’s ancient baths
Shelter locates pet owners post-tornado

Shelter locates pet owners post-tornado
Daniel Craig receive awards in Queen’s honors list

Daniel Craig receive awards in Queen’s honors list
WORLD Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break on Jan. 3 or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus.
ECONOMY PMI inches up to 52.1 in December

PMI inches up to 52.1 in December

The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the Turkish manufacturing industry remained above the 50 no-change mark in December 2021 and ticked up slightly to 52.1 from 52 in November, the latest PMI survey data from Istanbul Chamber of Industry and London-based IHS Markit have showed.
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.