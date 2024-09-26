Diesel and fertilizer subsidies to be paid in cash

Diesel and fertilizer subsidies to be paid in cash

ANKARA
Diesel and fertilizer subsidies to be paid in cash

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced the procedures and principles for crop production support payments to be made in 2024.

The ministry's "Communiqué on the Payment of Support for Crop Production and Some Other Agricultural Support" came into force after being published in the Official Gazette, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The communiqué establishes the procedures and principles for increasing crop production in the country, increasing yield and quality, contributing to the coverage of production costs, ensuring sustainability and security of supply, increasing registration, reducing the use of chemical pesticides in crop production, ensuring the development of environmentally friendly alternative agricultural techniques for the protection of human health and natural balance, and providing support to natural and legal persons who store their agricultural products in licensed warehouses.

Accordingly, diesel and fertilizer subsidies will be paid to farmers in cash. The unit amounts of the support for difference payments have also been increased by 50 to 566.7 percent.

Unit prices for organic farming and good agricultural practices were increased by 48.1 percent to 66.7 percent.

The unit amount of support for the use of standard seedlings was increased by 60 percent, and the unit amount of support for the use of certified seedlings was increased by 25 percent.

The unit amount of support for farmers planting and harvesting annual and perennial fodder crops was increased by 100 percent.

In provinces designated as milk basins under the production plan, the fodder crop subsidy will be increased by 50 percent.

In the area of product storage rent, transportation and analysis support in licensed warehouses, 60 percent of the rent fee tariff set by the Ministry of Trade and 50 percent of the analysis fee tariff will be supported.

Payments will be made to the accounts previously opened or to be opened on behalf of the farmers at the relevant branches of Ziraat Bank.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pope says Church must seek forgiveness for child sexual abuse

Pope says Church must 'seek forgiveness' for child sexual abuse
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pope says Church must 'seek forgiveness' for child sexual abuse

    Pope says Church must 'seek forgiveness' for child sexual abuse

  2. Plan to overturn commercial whaling moratorium sinks in Peru

    Plan to overturn commercial whaling moratorium sinks in Peru

  3. Harris slams Ukraine 'surrender' policy

    Harris slams Ukraine 'surrender' policy

  4. Stay or go? Pacific Islanders face climate's grim choice

    Stay or go? Pacific Islanders face climate's grim choice

  5. Zero waste movement marks 7th year with global reach

    Zero waste movement marks 7th year with global reach
Recommended
Türkiye’s monthly exports at all-time high

Türkiye’s monthly exports at all-time high
Mexicos new president takes reins of shaky economy

Mexico's new president takes reins of shaky economy
Poverty rises to over 52 percent in Mileis Argentina

Poverty rises to over 52 percent in Milei's Argentina
US regulator urges safety checks on some Boeing 737 rudders

US regulator urges safety checks on some Boeing 737 rudders
China stimulus ‘could boost growth Down Under’

China stimulus ‘could boost growth Down Under’
New rules for IFC participants

New rules for IFC participants
WORLD Pope says Church must seek forgiveness for child sexual abuse

Pope says Church must 'seek forgiveness' for child sexual abuse

Pope Francis said on Sept. 27 that the Catholic Church must "seek forgiveness" over the "scourge" of child sexual abuse, during a visit to Belgium where the Church's dark past looms large.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s monthly exports at all-time high

Türkiye’s monthly exports at all-time high

Türkiye’s exports hit $22.5 billion in August with an increase of 2.3 percent compared to the same period of last year, while the country’s imports were down by 10.7 percent to $27.4 billion, according to provisional data announced on Sept. 27.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿