Diesel and fertilizer subsidies to be paid in cash

ANKARA

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced the procedures and principles for crop production support payments to be made in 2024.

The ministry's "Communiqué on the Payment of Support for Crop Production and Some Other Agricultural Support" came into force after being published in the Official Gazette, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The communiqué establishes the procedures and principles for increasing crop production in the country, increasing yield and quality, contributing to the coverage of production costs, ensuring sustainability and security of supply, increasing registration, reducing the use of chemical pesticides in crop production, ensuring the development of environmentally friendly alternative agricultural techniques for the protection of human health and natural balance, and providing support to natural and legal persons who store their agricultural products in licensed warehouses.

Accordingly, diesel and fertilizer subsidies will be paid to farmers in cash. The unit amounts of the support for difference payments have also been increased by 50 to 566.7 percent.

Unit prices for organic farming and good agricultural practices were increased by 48.1 percent to 66.7 percent.

The unit amount of support for the use of standard seedlings was increased by 60 percent, and the unit amount of support for the use of certified seedlings was increased by 25 percent.

The unit amount of support for farmers planting and harvesting annual and perennial fodder crops was increased by 100 percent.

In provinces designated as milk basins under the production plan, the fodder crop subsidy will be increased by 50 percent.

In the area of product storage rent, transportation and analysis support in licensed warehouses, 60 percent of the rent fee tariff set by the Ministry of Trade and 50 percent of the analysis fee tariff will be supported.

Payments will be made to the accounts previously opened or to be opened on behalf of the farmers at the relevant branches of Ziraat Bank.