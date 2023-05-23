DiCaprio praises Scorsese’s epic

DiCaprio praises Scorsese’s epic

CANNES
DiCaprio praises Scorsese’s epic

Leonardo DiCaprio lauded Martin Scorsese’s filmmaking “ferocity” on May 21 as they basked in rave reviews at Cannes for their Native American crime epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” while the festival also bowed down before Jude Law as King Henry VIII.

Scorsese’s latest opus, about a wave of murders among oil-rich Osage Indians in the 1920s, was hailed as “searing,” a “triumph” and a “masterpiece” by critics who scored the Cannes Film Festival’s hottest ticket for the premiere the previous night.

Based on a non-fiction bestseller, the film sees DiCaprio as a weak-willed man who marries a wealthy Osage woman and is drawn into the deadly schemes of his kingpin uncle, played by Scorsese’s other long-time muse, Robert De Niro.

DiCaprio called the three-and-a-half-hour film “a reckoning with our past” and was full of praise for Scorsese, saying the 80-year-old’s “perseverance and ferocity to tell the truth, no matter how ugly... is masterful”.

Scorsese said he had put the film in an out-of-competition slot, rather than compete for the Palme d’Or, because “it’s time for others. I got to go.”

The iconic director, who won the Palme in 1976 for “Taxi Driver,” said: “I like the golden statues. I like them very much.

But now I think of time and energy and inspiration - that’s the most important thing.”Early reviews were broadly positive, namely for what The Guardian called Law’s “obese and oozy” incarnation, noting the British star “outrageously steals every scene”.

The Hollywood Reporter also praised the film for “providing a great leading role for an actress to bite into, which Alicia Vikander does with gusto.”

TÜRKIYE 1.5 mln overseas electors cast votes in presidential runoff

1.5 mln overseas electors cast votes in presidential runoff
LATEST NEWS

  1. 1.5 mln overseas electors cast votes in presidential runoff

    1.5 mln overseas electors cast votes in presidential runoff

  2. Establishment of Disaster Ministry on agenda: Erdoğan

    Establishment of Disaster Ministry on agenda: Erdoğan

  3. Fighting in Russia as Ukraine 'sabotage' group crosses border

    Fighting in Russia as Ukraine 'sabotage' group crosses border

  4. Air strikes, combat as one-week Sudan truce officially starts

    Air strikes, combat as one-week Sudan truce officially starts

  5. No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting

    No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting
Recommended
Architectural Biennale gives voice to long-silenced Africa

Architectural Biennale gives voice to long-silenced Africa
Private mission carrying Saudi astronauts launches

Private mission carrying Saudi astronauts launches
Climate activists turn Rome’s Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome’s Trevi Fountain black
The Prodigy to take Istanbul stage in summer

The Prodigy to take Istanbul stage in summer
Veterinarian heals injured migratory birds

Veterinarian heals injured migratory birds
War Horse: Classic ‘Aida’ at Met Opera takes a bow

War Horse: Classic ‘Aida’ at Met Opera takes a bow
WORLD Fighting in Russia as Ukraine sabotage group crosses border

Fighting in Russia as Ukraine 'sabotage' group crosses border

Moscow said Monday that its troops were battling a Ukrainian "sabotage" group that infiltrated the southern Russian region of Belgorod as locals fled the latest bout of fighting in the troubled territory.

ECONOMY China says US chipmaker Micron failed security review

China says US chipmaker Micron failed security review

U.S. semiconductor giant Micron has failed a national security review, China’s cybersecurity watchdog has said, telling operators of “critical information infrastructure” to stop buying its products.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”