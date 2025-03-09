Developers gearing up for new housing projects amid strong demand

Developers gearing up for new housing projects amid strong demand

ISTANBUL
Developers gearing up for new housing projects amid strong demand

Encouraged by strong sales figures and a decline in home prices in real terms, construction companies are preparing to launch new housing projects.

Potential homebuyers had been in a wait-and-see mode until the second half of last year but unleashed the pent-up demand, which helped the housing market bounce back.

Last year, nearly 1.5 million homes changed hands in Türkiye, marking a 21 percent increase compared to 2023.

Since July, the housing market has seen double-digit growth rates in home sales. For example, the housing market expanded by 53 percent in December, 64 percent in November and 76 percent in October annually. In January this year, home sales surged almost 40 percent year-on-year to 112,173 units.

A recent survey jointly conducted by the Housing Developers and Investors Association (KONUTDER) and Nielsen IQ Türkiye confirmed consumers’ growing appetite for homes.

The report also found that developers are planning to launch new housing projects in the coming months.

Some 81 percent of KONUTDER member companies said they have new projects to launch within the next six months. More than 71 percent of them think new home sales will increase in the next six months.

Over 90 percent of participants of the survey expected interest rates on housing loans to decline after the Central Bank started the easing cycle in December. However, despite the anticipated decline in interest rates, construction companies do not expect a significant increase in the number of people taking out housing loans.

Last year, mortgaged home sales declined by 10.8 percent to 158,486 units, accounting for 10.7 percent of all sales in the housing market. In January this year, however, mortgaged home sales soared 183 percent annually to 16,726 which made up nearly 15 percent of all home sales.

The survey found that a little over 76 percent of companies expect home prices to start to increase in the first half of 2025, while only 23.8 percent think prices will be unchanged.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye backs Syrias stability amid Latakia clashes

Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes

    Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes

  2. Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

    Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

  3. US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

    US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

  4. Government agency cracks down on fraudulent divorces

    Government agency cracks down on fraudulent divorces

  5. Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye

    Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye
Recommended
Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO
US economic worries mount amid tariffs, workforce cuts

US economic worries mount amid tariffs, workforce cuts
Over 150 oil exploration wells to be drilled this year: Minister

Over 150 oil exploration wells to be drilled this year: Minister
Defense industry aims to boost exports to $11 billion by 2028

Defense industry aims to boost exports to $11 billion by 2028
Treasury posts $10.9 billion cash deficit in February

Treasury posts $10.9 billion cash deficit in February
Lebanon needs $11B for recovery, reconstruction: World Bank

Lebanon needs $11B for recovery, reconstruction: World Bank
WORLD Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza. The full effects of that are not immediately clear, but the territory's desalination plants receive power for producing drinking water.
ECONOMY Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

World food prices rose 1.6 percent in February on a monthly basis, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said. 

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿