Details emerge on US capture of fugitive mother-son duo after Istanbul crash

ANKARA

Details have surfaced regarding the apprehension of fugitive writer Eylem Tok and her son upon the request of Türkiye 109 days after they fled to the U.S. following a fatal traffic accident in Istanbul, with eyes on the June 18 hearing for their extradition.

Seventeen-year-old Timur Cihantimur, who was driving his parents' luxury SUV without a driver's license, crashed into three ATVs near the Eyüpsultan district, injuring five people, one of whom later succumbed to his injuries. Cihantimur left the scene following the accident after his mother Tok came to pick him up. They both flew to Egypt and then to the U.S.

According to Florida prosecutors, Turkish authorities through Interpol informed American officials that Tok and Cihantimur were in Miami, Florida, adding that the duo could flee from Miami to Cuba. Based on this information, U.S. law enforcement units under the jurisdiction of Florida concluded that Tok and Cihantimur could be apprehended there.

In the complaint filed by prosecutor Lindsey Maultasch, it was noted that if Tok and Cihantimur learned of the arrest warrant, they might attempt to flee again.

Judge Lisette Reid, upon reviewing the complaint and signing the arrest warrant, sealed the document and issued a gag order until the arrest was executed.

Tok and Cihantimur were apprehended in Boston, Massachusetts, 2,400 kilometers away from Florida.

As Tok and her son are sent to prison in the United States, all eyes are now on their appearance before the judge at the hearing scheduled for June 18.

Daily Hürriyet reported that as Cihantimur is a U.S. citizen, he may not be extradited to Türkiye. However, there exists a mutual assistance agreement between Türkiye and the U.S. regarding the return of criminals. According to Article 4 of this agreement, neither party can compel the extradition of its own citizens, but the U.S. retains the discretion to decide on the extradition of its citizens.

However, Tok's passport will expire in November 2024, and if the extradition process is prolonged, she could become classified as an "invalid travel document" status. In this case, Tok could be deported by the U.S., the daily reported.