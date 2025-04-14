Descendants of Çanakkale soldiers to meet Anzac heirs in Australia

Descendants of Turkish soldiers who fell at Gallipoli are set to meet the grandchildren of Anzac troops in Sydney, Australia, as part of a historic commemorative project marking the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign.

The initiative will reinforce the enduring friendship and peace between Türkiye and Australia that emerge in the wake of the First World War.

The project will take place from April 21 to 28 in Sydney. Under the leadership of Mersin University (MEÜ), the program brings together a delegation of six people, including students and relatives of Gallipoli martyrs from Mersin.

Continuing to build on a legacy of peace forged through mutual respect, one of the main events will be the delegation’s participation in Anzac Day commemorations, which take place annually on April 25.

Anzac is an abbreviation of the first letters of the words Australian and New Zealand Army Corps that fought at Çanakkale on behalf of the British army in 1915, with the day honoring the soldiers who died during the campaign.

Every year, Australian and New Zealanders gather at dawn services both at home and in Türkiye’s Gallipoli Peninsula to remember the fallen and celebrate reconciliation.

In Sydney, the Turkish delegation will also attend the reception marking the 105th anniversary of the Turkish parliament, hosted by the Consulate General of Türkiye.

In addition to ceremonial events, academic and economic cooperation protocols will be signed.

A symbolic cultural exchange will also take place as the traditionally nomadic Türkmen/Sarıkeçili Yörüks from Türkiye’s south meet with a representative of Australia’s indigenous Aboriginal people.

“We launched this project with the slogan ‘Our grandfathers are our guests.’ It’s a historic first not only for our university but also for Türkiye on the international stage,” said project coordinator Koray Gidirişlioğlu.

“In previous years, we brought Turkish and Anzac descendants together in Gallipoli. This year, we are honored to meet under their hospitality in Australia.”

DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye
