Desalination on agenda as Bodrum struggles with dam levels

Desalination on agenda as Bodrum struggles with dam levels

MUĞLA
Desalination on agenda as Bodrum struggles with dam levels

Authorities in the tourism hotspot of the southern province of Mugla's Bodrum district are mulling over seawater desalination due to low dam water levels, but experts warn this could result in permanent groundwater salinization and pose significant environmental risks.

Currently, the water levels in Bodrum’s dams are critically low, with Mumcular Dam at around 15 percent and Geyik Dam dropping from 45 percent to 36 percent after the recent Eid al-Adha holiday.

In response, Muğla’s water and sewage administration plans to open six wells in the Turgutreis neighborhood and establish a desalination plant to treat and supply an additional 30,000 cubic meters of water daily, enough to support 100,000 people.

Ceyhun Özçelik, a lecturer at Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University, expressed concerns about the environmental impact of seawater desalination in Bodrum.

“If the wells to be drilled here go beyond safe extraction, the groundwater will be salinized, and groundwater table will drop considerably,” he said.

Özçelik highlighted the potential consequences of the project and noted, “The underground water level in Turgutreis was 5-10 meters in the past, but now it is 30-40 meters. Drawing water from wells instead of treating seawater will lead to complete salinization of the region and a permanent loss of the underground water table.”

Discussing the costs and pollution associated with seawater desalination, Özçelik explained, “Seawater desalination systems are quite costly compared to gravity systems. The energy required to press the water 600 to 800 meters upwards is substantial and will reflect in our water bills.”

“Moreover, this process produces tens of tons of salt as a by-product, which, if disposed on land, will increase truck traffic and, if disposed on sea, will cause serious marine pollution.”

Bodrum has been struggling with water supply issues for years. The most pressing issue remains the reliable transmission of drinking water to the city, with frequent bursts in the transmission lines damaging urban infrastructure, Özçelik said.

dam levels, drought,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

    Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

  2. Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

    Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

  3. Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

    Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

  4. Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

    Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

  5. Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court

    Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court
Recommended
Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye
Erdoğan vows action against expansionist ambitions

Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'
Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court

Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court
FM proposes security pact after Hamas leaders killing

FM proposes 'security pact' after Hamas leader's killing
Haniyehs killing crippled ceasefire efforts, Ankara believes

Haniyeh's killing crippled ceasefire efforts, Ankara believes
Media watchdog imposes fines on 3 digital platforms

Media watchdog imposes fines on 3 digital platforms
US welcomes meeting of Turkish, Armenian representatives

US welcomes meeting of Turkish, Armenian representatives

WORLD Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

The National Intelligence Agency (MİT) said on Aug. 1 it coordinated an extensive prisoner swap between the United States, Russia and other countries.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿