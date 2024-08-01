Desalination on agenda as Bodrum struggles with dam levels

Authorities in the tourism hotspot of the southern province of Mugla's Bodrum district are mulling over seawater desalination due to low dam water levels, but experts warn this could result in permanent groundwater salinization and pose significant environmental risks.

Currently, the water levels in Bodrum’s dams are critically low, with Mumcular Dam at around 15 percent and Geyik Dam dropping from 45 percent to 36 percent after the recent Eid al-Adha holiday.

In response, Muğla’s water and sewage administration plans to open six wells in the Turgutreis neighborhood and establish a desalination plant to treat and supply an additional 30,000 cubic meters of water daily, enough to support 100,000 people.

Ceyhun Özçelik, a lecturer at Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University, expressed concerns about the environmental impact of seawater desalination in Bodrum.

“If the wells to be drilled here go beyond safe extraction, the groundwater will be salinized, and groundwater table will drop considerably,” he said.

Özçelik highlighted the potential consequences of the project and noted, “The underground water level in Turgutreis was 5-10 meters in the past, but now it is 30-40 meters. Drawing water from wells instead of treating seawater will lead to complete salinization of the region and a permanent loss of the underground water table.”

Discussing the costs and pollution associated with seawater desalination, Özçelik explained, “Seawater desalination systems are quite costly compared to gravity systems. The energy required to press the water 600 to 800 meters upwards is substantial and will reflect in our water bills.”

“Moreover, this process produces tens of tons of salt as a by-product, which, if disposed on land, will increase truck traffic and, if disposed on sea, will cause serious marine pollution.”

Bodrum has been struggling with water supply issues for years. The most pressing issue remains the reliable transmission of drinking water to the city, with frequent bursts in the transmission lines damaging urban infrastructure, Özçelik said.