Deputy foreign minister to visit Sarajevo on political consultations

  • November 28 2021 10:19:00

ANKARA
Alamy Photo

Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı will visit Sarajevo on Nov. 29 for bilateral political consultations, a Foreign Ministry statement has said.

"Bilateral political consultations with Bosnia and Herzegovina will be held in Sarajevo on 29 November 2021 under the co-chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Mr. Josip Brkic, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina," read the statement.

"All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on the Euro-Atlantic integration process of Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as our cooperation in regional and international organizations," it added.

