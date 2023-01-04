Dense fog in Istanbul caused by air pollution: Experts

ISTANBUL
The smog seen in Istanbul for the last three days is due to intense air pollution, experts have stated, warning that citizens should not spend much time outside in the early hours of the day.

The fog that started to form in the early hours on the first days of the year in Istanbul increased with the sun rising.

The visibility range decreased to a few meters in some areas as the fog intensified around the Bosphorus.

The transit passes of commercial vessels through the Bosphorus were suspended as the visibility considerably decreased, especially on the Anatolian side, while the skyscrapers in Kartal and Pendik districts became almost invisible.

The dense fog also caused disruptions in air transport. Fifty aircraft that were supposed to land at Sabiha Gökçen Airport had to land at Istanbul Airport, the nearest airport.

While many flights were canceled, ferry voyages were also suspended due to fog blanketing Bosphorus.

On the other hand, experts drew attention to the fact that people in Istanbul have inhaled polluted air in the last five days as air pollution has increased intensively due to high pressure.

The fog and air pollution will continue throughout the week, prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen stated, suggesting that those living in the region should not go outside, especially in the early hours of the day.

“In Istanbul, especially in the morning hours, considerable amounts of pollutants are emitted from vehicles, and they enter into a photochemical reaction together with sunlight. We call it photochemical smog,” Şen explained.

Fog caused by air pollution is frequently observed in cities such as Shanghai, where industrialization-induced air pollution is severely experienced.

“This is the kind of pollution we see in Los Angeles and Shanghai. Hazardous substances emerge, and especially those who do exercise or other sports in the morning inhale quite toxic substances,” Şen pointed out.

“Please postpone the morning exercise. Those who want to do sports and those who want to go out should prefer the evening hours,” the meteorologist stated.

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

