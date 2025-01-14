'Den of Thieves 2' snatches top spot in box office

'Den of Thieves 2' snatches top spot in box office

LOS ANGELES
Den of Thieves 2 snatches top spot in box office

Lionsgate's heist film "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" opened atop the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $15.5 million in ticket sales, industry watchers said on Jan. 12.

Gerald Butler plays Los Angeles sheriff "Big Nick" as he travels to Europe in pursuit of a dangerous gang of thieves. The story was inspired by the $100 million Antwerp heist of 2003, the largest diamond robbery ever.

Disney animation "Mufasa: The Lion King" slipped a spot from last weekend, to $13.2 million. Its accumulated ticket sales have passed the half-billion-dollar mark, with $188.7 million domestically and $350 million internationally.

Paramount's action comedy "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" also dropped a spot, to third. The videogame-based film had estimated ticket sales of $11 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Also down one spot from last weekend was Focus Features' Dracula-inspired vampire pic "Nosferatu," at $6.8 million.

And slipping from fourth to fifth was Disney blockbuster "Moana 2," at $6.5 million. Its ticket sales in seven weeks out are nearing the billion-dollar mark, at $434.9 million domestically and $554 million internationally.

Gross meantime noted that the 2024 domestic box office, while ending with a strong six-week stretch, finished about three percent below 2023 -- and roughly 24 percent below the average of the three pre-pandemic years.

Rounding out the top 10 were "Wicked" ($5 million), "A Complete Unknown" ($5 million), "Babygirl" ($3.1 million), "The Last Showgirl" ($1.5 million) and "Gladiator II" ($1.2 million).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

    Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

  2. Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

    Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

  3. Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

    Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

  4. Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

    Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

  5. World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

    World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM
Recommended
2nd Ceren Necipoğlu Istanbul Int’l Harp Festival kicks off

2nd Ceren Necipoğlu Istanbul Int’l Harp Festival kicks off
Lasers help archaeologists study ancient tattoos on Peruvian mummies

Lasers help archaeologists study ancient tattoos on Peruvian mummies
UK climate activists target Darwins grave with chalk

UK climate activists target Darwin's grave with chalk
Heidi Montag tops iTunes chart after losing house

Heidi Montag tops iTunes chart after losing house

Trabzon’s Monastery a venue for special moments

Trabzon’s Monastery a venue for special moments
Oscars push back nominations announcement amid wildfires

Oscars push back nominations announcement amid wildfires
Iconic ‘Ballet For Life’ comes to Türkiye

Iconic ‘Ballet For Life’ comes to Türkiye
WORLD Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages being held in Gaza following separate meetings with Qatar's prime minister, a source briefed on the talks told AFP.

ECONOMY Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Türkiye’s export credit bank, Turkish Eximbank, provided financing of $7.8 billion in 2024, including $3.6 billion in sustainability-related supranational funds, the bank’s CEO Ali Güney told state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿