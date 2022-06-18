Demand strong for new bonds, says Nebati

  • June 18 2022 07:00:00

Demand strong for new bonds, says Nebati

ADANA
Demand strong for new bonds, says Nebati

Demand has been strong for the newly introduced revenue-indexed domestic bonds, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.

“We started to collect bids for the bonds on June 15 and the book-building period will continue next week until June 22,” Nebati said at a meeting in the southern province of Adana, reiterating that the revenue-indexed bonds are part of the instruments designed to encourage people to invest their savings in Turkish liras assets.

The government announced the new domestic debt instruments earlier this month.

The yield of these bonds is indexed to the revenues of state-owned enterprises General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) and General Directorate of Coast Safety (KIYEM), which are transferred to the state’s budget.

“We will continue to provide support to our citizens, without compromising on budget discipline,” the minister said, adding that the Türkiye Economic Model, which promotes the production, exports, investments and employment, is being implemented successfully.

Foreign currency-protected lira deposit accounts strengthened financial stability and helped exchange rates stabilize, the minister noted.

“There have been speculations about the scheme’s cost on the budget. However, the FX-protected deposit scheme’s cost on the budget has been limited. And the payments made for this scheme from the budget is 21.1 billion liras since so far,” Nebati said.

Turkey, Economy, Bond,

WORLD Assange vows to fight UK approval of extradition to US

Assange vows to fight UK approval of extradition to US
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bodrum faces serious sea pollution threat, warn experts

    Bodrum faces serious sea pollution threat, warn experts

  2. PKK images on buildings show how loose Sweden is on anti-terror fight: FM

    PKK images on buildings show how loose Sweden is on anti-terror fight: FM

  3. Türkiye ranks fifth in aesthetic procedure practices: Report

    Türkiye ranks fifth in aesthetic procedure practices: Report

  4. Saudi Crown Prince due in Ankara for ties with Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Saudi Crown Prince due in Ankara for ties with Türkiye: Erdoğan

  5. Summer vacation starts for 18 million Turkish students

    Summer vacation starts for 18 million Turkish students
Recommended
Bank of Japan keeps easing policy despite US, Europe rate hikes

Bank of Japan keeps easing policy despite US, Europe rate hikes
Thailand drops registration for visitors

Thailand drops registration for visitors
Investment round values Param at $200 mln

Investment round values Param at $200 mln
New company launches soar 111 percent in May

New company launches soar 111 percent in May
Fed’s aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession

Fed’s aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession
McDonald’s to pay 1.25 bn euros to settle French tax case

McDonald’s to pay 1.25 bn euros to settle French tax case
WORLD Assange vows to fight UK approval of extradition to US

Assange vows to fight UK approval of extradition to US

Supporters of Julian Assange on June 17 vowed to fight his extradition to the United States after Britain approved a US request for the WikiLeaks founder to face trial over the publication of secret military files.
ECONOMY New company launches soar 111 percent in May

New company launches soar 111 percent in May

The number of newly launched companies increased by 110.7 percent in May from a year ago, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) announced on June 17 in a report.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.