Demand for sushi soars as Turks embrace cuisine

Emre Eser- ISTANBUL

Lately, sushi restaurants are on the rise in Türkiye as Turks seem to be embracing the new cuisine, with industry representatives stating that as sushi is cheaper than meat, sushi menus are becoming a crucial alternative for millions of tourists.

Many sushi restaurants have been opening recently in the country, with some restaurants increasing the variety of sushi on their menus and hotels starting to employ more sushi chefs.

Gürkan Boztepe, the president of the Gastronomy Tourism Association of Türkiye, told local media that the Turkish citizens’ interest in foreign cultures is the biggest reason for this increase.

“With the increasing costs, sushi has started to appear more on menus. In addition, sushi chefs cost less than Turkish chefs. The opening of sushi restaurants in the country and the elimination of the work permit problem for foreign sushi masters have also been effective in responding quickly to the increase in demand.”

Ahmet Arslan, general manager of W Istanbul Hotel, pointed out that sushi has long been seen as an expensive and inaccessible food by citizens, but this perception has now been reversed as it has become “a more accessible product.”

According to Ramazan Bingöl, president of the Restaurants and Tourism Association (TÜRES), some sushi products are less expensive than red meat, which influences people’s preferences. However, changes in consumption patterns and people’s new fondness for sushi flavors have also significantly contributed to the increase in demand, as “the cultural rise of Far Eastern countries reflect in [Turkish] cuisine as well.”

Referring to red meat, Bingöl said that red meat prices have increased considerably and, as a result, the consumption of red meat dishes has become challenging.

“In the medium to low scale restaurants, more chicken and vegetable products have started to enter the menus. This is especially the case in places like artisan restaurants. Yet there is no decline in demand in the luxury segment. Especially with the arrival of Arab tourists, the demand will increase even more,” Bingöl added.