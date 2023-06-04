Demand for sushi soars as Turks embrace cuisine

Demand for sushi soars as Turks embrace cuisine

Emre Eser- ISTANBUL
Demand for sushi soars as Turks embrace cuisine

Lately, sushi restaurants are on the rise in Türkiye as Turks seem to be embracing the new cuisine, with industry representatives stating that as sushi is cheaper than meat, sushi menus are becoming a crucial alternative for millions of tourists.

Many sushi restaurants have been opening recently in the country, with some restaurants increasing the variety of sushi on their menus and hotels starting to employ more sushi chefs.

Gürkan Boztepe, the president of the Gastronomy Tourism Association of Türkiye, told local media that the Turkish citizens’ interest in foreign cultures is the biggest reason for this increase.

“With the increasing costs, sushi has started to appear more on menus. In addition, sushi chefs cost less than Turkish chefs. The opening of sushi restaurants in the country and the elimination of the work permit problem for foreign sushi masters have also been effective in responding quickly to the increase in demand.”

Ahmet Arslan, general manager of W Istanbul Hotel, pointed out that sushi has long been seen as an expensive and inaccessible food by citizens, but this perception has now been reversed as it has become “a more accessible product.”

According to Ramazan Bingöl, president of the Restaurants and Tourism Association (TÜRES), some sushi products are less expensive than red meat, which influences people’s preferences. However, changes in consumption patterns and people’s new fondness for sushi flavors have also significantly contributed to the increase in demand, as “the cultural rise of Far Eastern countries reflect in [Turkish] cuisine as well.”

Referring to red meat, Bingöl said that red meat prices have increased considerably and, as a result, the consumption of red meat dishes has become challenging.

“In the medium to low scale restaurants, more chicken and vegetable products have started to enter the menus. This is especially the case in places like artisan restaurants. Yet there is no decline in demand in the luxury segment. Especially with the arrival of Arab tourists, the demand will increase even more,” Bingöl added.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek returns to helm of economy

Mehmet Şimşek returns to helm of economy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mehmet Şimşek returns to helm of economy

    Mehmet Şimşek returns to helm of economy

  2. Human extinction threat ‘overblown’ says AI sage Marcus

    Human extinction threat ‘overblown’ says AI sage Marcus

  3. China warns 'NATO-like' alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific

    China warns 'NATO-like' alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific

  4. Biden signs debt ceiling bill that averts unprecedented default

    Biden signs debt ceiling bill that averts unprecedented default

  5. Strike kills girl, injures 22 in Dnipro: Ukraine officials

    Strike kills girl, injures 22 in Dnipro: Ukraine officials
Recommended
1,700-year-old Pan statue unearthed in Istanbul

1,700-year-old Pan statue unearthed in Istanbul
Low-cost gastric balloons should be avoided: Expert

Low-cost gastric balloons should be avoided: Expert
Streets of Ankara flooded after downpours

Streets of Ankara flooded after downpours
Erdoğan sworn in for third term as president

Erdoğan sworn in for third term as president
‘1.5 mln cruise passengers expected to visit Türkiye in 2023’

‘1.5 mln cruise passengers expected to visit Türkiye in 2023’
Prominent Turkish journalist dies at 81

Prominent Turkish journalist dies at 81
WORLD China warns NATO-like alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific

China warns 'NATO-like' alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific

China's defence minister warned Sunday against establishing NATO-like military alliances in the Asia-Pacific, saying they would plunge the region into a "whirlpool" of conflict.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek returns to helm of economy

Mehmet Şimşek returns to helm of economy

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed the former economy czar, Mehmet Şimşek, as the treasury and finance minister to replace Nureddin Nebati.

SPORTS Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray will be looking to end the season on a high when it hosts archrival Fenerbahçe in an Intercontinental Derby on June 4.