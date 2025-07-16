DEM Party MPs meet Bahçeli, Tunç amid peace efforts

ANKARA

A delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) continued political engagements on July 16 with Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli as part of the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

At the meeting held at MHP headquarters, deputies Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar were joined by lawyer Faik Özgür Erol. Bahçeli was accompanied by deputy leader Feti Yıldız and MHP's deputy parliament speaker Celal Adan.

Following the talks, Buldan described the meeting as “very positive and productive.”

“We exchanged information about the current state of the process. We once again listened to Mr. Bahçeli's positive and affirmative views on the process,” she told reporters.

As part of a peace initiative, PKK declared a ceasefire in line with a call from its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan and announced its decision to disband and lay down arms. Last week, a group of PKK members burned their weapons during a ceremony in northern Iraq.

The DEM Party is playing a mediating role between Öcalan and Ankara, providing updates for political actors on the process.

"Our meetings will continue with members of the [ruling] People’s Alliance, as well as with other opposition parties," Buldan said.

The delegation also met with Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu and Justice Minister Tunç on July 16.

Buldan said a general evaluation of the path ahead was conducted during the meeting with Tunç.

When asked if the release of Selahattin Demirtaş, the jailed former co-chair of the DEM Party’s predecessor, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was among topics, Buldan replied, "Every issue was discussed."

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel is expected to host Buldan and Sancar on July 17.